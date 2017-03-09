Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, celebrate daughter Max's first birthday in 2016. Facebook

There's a new woman in Mark Zuckerberg's life.

The Facebook CEO announced Thursday that he and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are expecting another baby girl.

This is the couple's second daughter. Their first child, Max, was born in 2015.

"I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other," Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page.

"I grew up with three sisters and they taught me to learn from smart, strong women," he added, noting that Priscilla and her two sisters "have so many inside jokes — the kind only siblings can understand."

Randi Zuckerberg, one of the billionaire's older sisters, was quick to chime in on the post, commenting, "Glad you didn't mention how we occasionally made your life miserable growing up!"