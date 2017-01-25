Don't expect Mark Zuckerberg to be on the 2020 presidential ticket.

The Facebook CEO, who has ignited speculation around his possible political ambitions, said he has no plans to run for President of the United States.

The billionaire, who at 32 is just a few years shy of the 35-year-old age requirement for the presidency, shut down speculation he may run for president with a simple, "No."

"I'm focused on building our community at Facebook and working on the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative," he told BuzzFeed.

Zuck may say that now, but his actions over the past few months have been perceived as a guy who's looking to test the political waters.

Facebook and Zuckerberg haven't commented on any hypothetical political aspirations, but various reports, which have not been verified by NBC News, have claimed the CEO discussed with two board members the possibility of working in government service.

Then there's the billionaire's 2017 New Year's resolution to finish visiting all 50 states and to meet new people in each one — most recently, Texas.

Zuckerberg's post announcing the plan touched on the divide in the United States, suggesting he wants to make sure he meets the so-called silent majority that propelled Donald Trump to victory.

"After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future" he wrote.

Many politicians also embrace their religion. Zuckerberg, who used to be an atheist, announced over the holiday season he now recognized a higher power.

"I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important," he said.