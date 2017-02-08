Just wait until President Trump hears about the "failing" New York Times' tremendous, "yuge" new business move.

The Gray Lady is now offering annual subscribers a free premium Spotify account.

For $5 a week, news junkies can read all the New York Times articles they want, while also enjoying unlimited access to more than 30 million songs on Spotify.

Considering a premium Spotify account will run you $10 per month, the journalism and music bundle is a steal. Now we'll just have to wait and see how many news-inspired playlists pop up.

Related: What's Next for President Obama? Spotify Has a Job Offer That May Be Music to His Ears

Despite President Trump's penchant for claiming the New York Times is "failing," business at the newspaper of record is booming.

After being forced to apologize for its bad and inaccurate coverage of me after winning the election, the FAKE NEWS @nytimes is still lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

In November, following the election, the New York Times reported its subscription growth was 10 times higher than the same period in 2015.