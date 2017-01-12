All your questions about the edgy new Nintendo Switch gaming console are set to be answered Thursday night. Details on the hotly anticipated Game Boy-style system, which was first teased in October, will be live streamed from the Nintendo Switch event in Tokyo at 11 p.m. ET.

Though the big reveal will be on the later side for U.S. fans, staying up all night shouldn't be a problem for most gamers.

The new Nintendo Switch video game console, which is scheduled for launch in March of 2017. Nintendo / SIPA via AP

What is the Nintendo Switch?

It's a console, but also has a component perfect for taking with you on the go, harkening back to the glory days of the Game Boy.

When Can I Buy It?

Good question. We know the Switch will be released in March, according to previous statements from Nintendo. However, the gaming company is expected to set a firm date at the event. Pre-orders will likely go live after the event, so you'll want to be quick.

A limited quantity of pre-orders for the #NintendoSwitch will begin on 1/13 at 9AM while supplies last at #NintendoNYC. — Nintendo NY (@NintendoNYC) January 11, 2017

How Much Does It Cost?

We don't know yet, but expect to find out from the Switch event. Various reports are pegging the price at $250, which is a sweet spot for gaming consoles — though right now, it's anyone's guess.

What Games Are Available?

When the Switch was first announced in October, Nintendo shared a list of a few dozen developer partners. We should find out Thursday night which games will be rolled out with the Switch in March.

So... Where Can I Watch?

Nintendo will be live streaming from its website, as well as on YouTube and Twitch.