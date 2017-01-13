Nintendo's new hybrid gaming console is a real "switch" from the company's previous lineup.
Details on the hotly anticipated Game Boy-style Nintendo Switch system were revealed at an event in Tokyo Friday.
Nintendo teased the console in October with a video, but gamers were left with many lingering questions. Finally, we have some answers.
What is the Nintendo Switch?
In October, Nintendo made it clear the Switch is a console, but also has a component perfect for taking with you on the go, harkening back to the glory days of the Game Boy.
When Can I Buy It?
The Switch is available for pre-order now, and the first gamers will be twiddling their thumbs on it when it arrives March 3.
How Much Does It Cost?
The bad news: At $300, it costs a little more than some analysts expected. Various reports had pegged the price at $250, which is a sweet spot for gaming consoles.
On the bright side, you're basically getting two gaming devices in one unit, which doesn't make it seem so bad after all.
What Games Are Available?
When the Switch was first announced in October, Nintendo shared a list of a few dozen developer partners, including Electronic Arts and Sega. You can expect about 80 games for the Switch and some old Nintendo favorites, including Legend of Zelda.