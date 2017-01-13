Nintendo's new hybrid gaming console is a real "switch" from the company's previous lineup.

Details on the hotly anticipated Game Boy-style Nintendo Switch system were revealed at an event in Tokyo Friday.

Nintendo teased the console in October with a video, but gamers were left with many lingering questions. Finally, we have some answers.

The new Nintendo Switch video game console, which is scheduled for launch in March of 2017. Nintendo / SIPA via AP

What is the Nintendo Switch?

In October, Nintendo made it clear the Switch is a console, but also has a component perfect for taking with you on the go, harkening back to the glory days of the Game Boy.

When Can I Buy It?

The Switch is available for pre-order now, and the first gamers will be twiddling their thumbs on it when it arrives March 3.

How Much Does It Cost?

The bad news: At $300, it costs a little more than some analysts expected. Various reports had pegged the price at $250, which is a sweet spot for gaming consoles.

On the bright side, you're basically getting two gaming devices in one unit, which doesn't make it seem so bad after all.

Related: Cheers to the Tech We Have to Look Forward to in 2017

What Games Are Available?

When the Switch was first announced in October, Nintendo shared a list of a few dozen developer partners, including Electronic Arts and Sega. You can expect about 80 games for the Switch and some old Nintendo favorites, including Legend of Zelda.