But in Silicon Valley, which has a number of powerhouse women, diversity ?— or the lack thereof — has remained a pervasive issue.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against technology giant Oracle on Wednesday, alleging the company has engaged in a "systemic practice" of paying white men more money than their counterparts with the exact same job.

As a result, this "led to pay discrimination against female, African American and Asian employees," the Department of Labor said in a statement. The company is also accused of "favoring Asian workers in its recruiting and hiring practices for product development and other technical roles, which resulted in hiring discrimination against non-Asian applicants."

Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger told NBC News in a statement that "the complaint is politically motivated, based on false allegations, and wholly without merit."

"Oracle values diversity and inclusion, and is a responsible equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Our hiring and pay decisions are non-discriminatory and made based on legitimate business factors including experience and merit," she said.

A similar federal lawsuit was filed against investment bank J.P. Morgan this week, alleging female employees were paid less than men holding the same jobs.

A company spokesperson told Reuters the bank is committed to diversity in the workplace, "disappointed," by the complaint, and looking forward to "presenting our evidence to a neutral decision maker."

The Larger Discussion in Tech

It's no secret that women and minorities are underrepresented in Silicon Valley, especially when it comes to executive roles.

The tech culture in Silicon Valley, "started with white men bringing on their friends and creating a culture and a system where white men thrive and others have a harder time to get their chances to succeed," Ellen Pao, chief diversity and inclusion office at the Kapor Center, a social impact organization based in Oakland, California, told NBC News.

Many technology companies report their diversity composition to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission but, while many have made slow yet steady progress in being more inclusive — especially in technical roles — they've been criticized for not doing more.

"One of the difficulties right now, especially with the larger companies, is this bias is baked into everything they do," Pao said. "How they recruit, how they hire, their interviewing process, performance reviews, a lot of their interactions."

Pao herself has plenty of Silicon Valley experience. She was the former CEO of Reddit. She also notably lost and decided to not appeal a discrimination lawsuit against venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers in 2015 after a jury ruled in the company's favor over claims Pao had faced gender discrimination as a partner at the firm.

