These cheesy sneakers from Pizza Hut are bringing new meaning to the words functional footwear, by allowing you to order your favorite pie by just pressing a button on the shoe's tongue.

There are just 64 pairs of the high tops, err... Pie Tops, which were created by Los Angeles-based custom footwear designer the Shoe Surgeon to celebrate the 64 teams that participate in NCAA March Madness.

To get your delivery, first let Pizza Hut know via its website or app what your favorite pie is. Then, when you're hungry, just push a button on the shoe's tongue. Bluetooth and geolocation technology will make sure your order goes to the nearest Pizza Hut and gets delivered wherever you are.

The bad news: Pie Tops won't be available for sale to the general public. A real shame, since they'd go perfectly with the DIY Netflix socks, which notice when you've fallen into a (pizza-induced) slumber and pause your show for you, giving you the perfect night-in — all without having to move your feet.