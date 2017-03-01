There's now a button to make your co-workers stop bothering you — it just requires a little acting skills on your part.

The NOPE button from Breather, a workspace rental service, is a simple Chrome extension that can sit at the ready in your browser.

The Nope Button from Breather allows you a quick way to avoid chatty co-workers. Breather

When you see that chatty guy from accounting coming your way, or if you just want your cubicle compatriot to finally zip his lips, just press NOPE and it will trigger a phone call to your desk.

A 60-second audio file will play, but the rest is now up to you. Now is the time to draw on your acting skills — looking serious and determined, perhaps making sure your colleagues within earshot know that now is not the right time to interrupt you.

While it sounds like a genius tech trick, you'll want to be sure to use this one sparingly to ensure your colleagues don't get too suspicious.

The Nope button launched on Tuesday; however, due to the Amazon Web Services outage, there was some difficulty accessing it. If you're ready to check it out, you can download it here.

Just make sure you don't work too hard!