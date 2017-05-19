Uber launched a new app on Thursday called Uber Freight, which matches trucking companies with loads to haul.

The formal launch of the app marks Uber's long-anticipated move into the trucking industry — potentially disrupting one of the most popular professions in the U.S.

With 9.73 million workers, transportation and material moving is the fourth-largest employment group in the U.S., behind office staff, salespeople and food preparation workers, according to May 2016 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Of transportation workers and movers, general freight trucking and specialized freight trucking are among the industries with the highest employment levels, the BLS said.

Related: Inside the Place Where Uber Tries to Make Nice With Its Drivers