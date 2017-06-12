LOS ANGELES — Uber's board of executives discussed the future of the company's embattled chief executive, Travis Kalanick, on Sunday after a months-long internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, sources told NBC News.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, who led the investigation for the ride-hailing company, also recommended that the company's chief business officer, Emil Michael, resign or take a leave of absence, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC News.

At 6 p.m. ET, the board had been meeting for five hours and was expected to vote on Michael's role at the company, the source said.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters and The New York Times both reported that Kalanick may also temporarily leave the company as a result of the meeting Sunday and Holder's report.

Holder and Arianna Huffington, an Uber board member, declined to comment as they emerged from the meeting. Huffington said the company would issue a statement "shortly."

The decisions come nearly four months after a former engineer, Susan Fowler, published a blog post alleging that a superior propositioned her on her first day. When she provided documentation of the incident, she wrote, the company's human resources department defended the manager as a "high performer."

Other women at Uber made similar claims about the same manager, Fowler wrote.

Kalanick called the allegations "abhorrent" — and in a separate probe, commissioned after Fowler's post, the Perkins Coie law firm examined 215 claims of harassment, bullying and inappropriate behavior.

As of June 6, 20 people had been fired. One hundred cases yielded no action, and 57 were still under review, the company said. Two employees were to be given additional training, and five more were issued final warnings.

Uber Chief Executive Travis Kalanick speaks to students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Mumbai, India, in January 2016. Danish Siddiqui / Reuters, file

The allegations and investigations marked just one scandal among many at the $70 billion company.

In December, the company's former head of information security compliance alleged in a lawsuit that thousands of employees abused Uber's security systems to secretly track everyone from ex-spouses to celebrities.

In April and May, class action lawsuits filed in New York and California alleged that Uber skimmed millions of dollars from passengers. The latter suit was filed one day after the company admitted that it underpaid drivers in New York City by tens of millions more.

And in February, in an exchange captured on camera, an Uber driver giving Kalanick a ride complained about the company's pricing model, to which Kalanick responded: "Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own s***. They blame everything in their life on somebody else."

"I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up," Kalanick later said in an email to employees about the exchange. "This is the first time I've been willing to admit that I need leadership help and I intend to get it."

Jo Ling Kent reported from Los Angeles. Tim Stelloh reported from New York.