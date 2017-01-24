Wanted: Some sort of digital soap and water to wipe away every photo, post and email we regret sending into the abyss of the internet.

Sure, there's the basic recall function on some email accounts that allows you to take back a message, but only if you act fast. But what if there were some big eraser, allowing us to take full control of everything we ever put on the internet?

Nearly one in five internet users has expressed some regret about their behavior online, according to a 2011 Marist poll.

That number has likely increased since then as more Americans are living much of their lives online.

Nine out of 10 Americans are online and seven out of 10 are on social media, according to a Pew Research Center survey taken in November 2016.

Right now, because of the structure of the internet and various rules, it's a complicated issue and one that may never be fully solved, according to Justin Calmus, vice president at HackerOne, a bug bounty company.

"Because we are so connected with tech today, you'd have to delete the message in so many places that it becomes a massive problem unless you control all of the data," Calmus explained.

While you may recall an email message, it's actually just a delaying tactic, Paul Madsen, an identity management specialist at Ping Identity, told NBC News.

"It's better than nothing, but you are still relying on Google [or another email client] to do the right thing and not hit send on the thing you want to send," he said.

Data Transfer Block

Some companies are trying to give users more digital control, even if it's only within the safe perimeter of their platforms.