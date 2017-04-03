Nope, That’s Not How You Charge Your Smartphone

For many of us, our smartphones have turned into our regular nighttime snuggle buddies, placed beside our pillows as they charge throughout the night.

But perhaps we should heed the tale of Wiley Day, who went to bed last month and as usual, plugged his smartphone in to charge via an extension cord before he went to sleep.

When he rolled over the next morning, Day's metal dog-tag necklace reportedly caught exposed prongs on the charger, turning it into a conductor for electricity that delivered Day a powerful jolt.

The Alabama man called it "the eeriest, darkest, most demonic thing you could ever experience," telling The Washington Post, "I don't have enough adjectives to describe it."

A London man died last December after reportedly charging his smartphone while in the bath. And a woman in China died in 2013 after she reportedly got a deadly jolt of power when she answered her charging iPhone.

And who can forget those smoking hot Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones last year that were blamed for a number of fires and minor injuries before they were banned from airplanes and completely recalled?

Nearly half of smartphone owners — 44 percent — sleep with a phone next to their bed, according to findings from the 2012 Pew Internet Project.

An average of 400 people die each year from electrical hazards, while 4,400 people are injured, according to the American Burn Association. Of that data, 180 cases stem from consumer products — not just smartphones.

Sure, distracted walkers and drivers are responsible for many more incidents, but there are a few precautions you can take to make sure you don't end up in a freak smartphone accident.