Amid allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination that spawned two independent reports and forced the company to re-examine its culture, rideshare giant Uber held an all-hands meeting Tuesday that could be a game changer.

CEO Travis Kalanick and former attorney general Eric Holder met with employees at the company's San Francisco headquarters at 10 a.m. PT.

Employees learned what recommendations came from Holder's report. Those recommendations were unanimously approved by Uber's board during a six-hour meeting on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick speaks to students during an interaction at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Mumbai, India on Jan. 19, 2016. Danish Siddiqui / Reuters, file

The embattled Kalanick announced that he will take a leave of absence from the company. The report also comes as Kalanick deals with a personal tragedy: His mother, Bonnie Kalanick, was killed in a boating accident last month. His father, Donald Kalanick, was seriously injured.

Even as Kalanick steps away from Uber, there isn't a clear chain of command in place. The company has been conducting a search for a chief operating officer since Kalanick admitted earlier this year that he needs leadership help; and Uber's Chief Business Officer Emil Michael left the company on Monday.

Additionally, Uber President Jeff Jones quit his post in March after less than a year on the job, citing a difference in leadership approaches as his rationale for leaving.

Uber also does not have a chief financial officer or chief marketing officer, leaving no obvious choices as to who could step in for Kalanick.

Several names mentioned include co-founder Garrett Camp; and Ryan Graves, who briefly served as Uber's CEO when it was founded.

It's also feasible several big names from the board could step in, including media mogul Arianna Huffington or Bill Gurley, a partner at venture capital firm Benchmark, which invested in Uber in 2011.