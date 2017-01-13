Changing batteries doesn't sound very cool — that is, unless you're orbiting 249 miles above Earth at the International Space Station.

American astronaut Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency are embarking on a space walk Friday to finish the upgrade to the power systems on board the International Space Station.

The duo will suit up and begin their space walk at 7 a.m. EST, according to NASA. Space walks typically last a few hours, and during that time, the pair will finish the job of connecting new lithium-ion batteries and installing adapter plates.

It will be Pesquet's first-ever space walk, so he'll be in for a one-of-a-kind experience when he steps outside the orbiting laboratory and into the darkness of space.