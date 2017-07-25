A Wisconsin company's plan to become the first in the nation to implant employees with microchips has observers wondering whether the invasive procedure is getting too close for comfort.

But executives with Three Square Market, which provides technology for mini-markets and kiosks, insist convenience — and not a ploy to become Big Brother — is driving the initiative.

"This is the future," CEO Todd Westby said Tuesday on TODAY.

Three Square Market has an interest in the technology because it owns machines that can utilize microchips.

Workers aren't being forced to enroll, although about 50 employees — including Westby and his family — will get chipped on Aug. 1, he said.

During the short procedure, a syringe containing the chip — about the size of a grain of rice — is slid underneath the skin between the thumb and forefinger.

With the wave of their hands, employees will be able to open doors that require identification cards, log into their computers, operate copy machines or pay for snacks out of the company's vending machines, the company said.

The chips operate on electromagnetic fields and must be no more than 6 inches from a device that can read them, known as radio-frequency identification.

Three Square Market (32M) is offering implanted chip technology to all of their employees. PRLog

Three Square Market is partnering with Swedish-based BioHax International to install the technology, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2004 for marketing to medical patients.

Privacy protections were among the concerns when it was first rolled out, and fundamentalist religious groups publicly objected to the tiny tags as being the "mark of the beast" mentioned in the Bible's Book of Revelation.

Westby told CNBC this week that the $300 a piece chip isn't used for tracking people and has no GPS device. Since it's a "passive," it also can't be hacked, he added.

"The chances of this being hacked into is literally nil to none," Westby said.

Employees can also have the device taken out — likened by the company to the removal of a splinter.

After Three Square Market first announced last week it is offering the procedure, the proposition has been getting under the skin of some people on social media.

One Twitter user said it's an "insult to ask anybody to implant" something inside their body.

What's worse the company that would do this or the employees who would allow it? What an invasion of privacy. This tech should never exist. — Matt Drolett (@mattdrolett) July 25, 2017

Hopefully you have human beings working for you and not Robots. I think it's a insult to ask anybody to implant anything into there body 4U. — Craig Barker [Neo] (@craig13barker) July 24, 2017