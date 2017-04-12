Samsung is dealing with another smartphone snafu with the rollout of a key feature on its upcoming new Galaxy S8 phones.

Bixby, the artificially intelligent assistant Samsung touted as one of the star features of the new devices, won't completely make its debut when customers get their hands on the phones on April 21.

Customers in the U.S. won't be getting the voice feature, which as any Alexa, Siri, Cortana, or Google aficionado knows is a key part of maximizing your experience with a virtual assistant.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 at the launch of the Samsung Unpacked event in New York on March 29, 2017. Andrew Gombert / EPA, file

"I think that what this underlines is the fact that Samsung is a hardware company and obviously it is trying hard to make this transition to software and services," Geoff Blaber, an analyst at CCS Insight, told NBC News.

However, at launch, customers will be able to access features such as vision, which lets Bixby tell you about that landmark or item you're looking at, and home, which will give you smart reminders and other relevant information.

A Samsung representative told NBC News that voice support for the English language should be rolled out "later this spring."

The delay doesn't come as a complete surprise. At a briefing in San Francisco last month, NBC News was shown choreographed demos of Bixby's capabilities, but wasn't allowed to try out the feature.

