U.S. news
Meditation Apps: A Promising Path to Inner Peace
News
'Hacker Houses' Grow in popularity in Seattle
U.S. news
Video Shows Tesla Autopilot System Recognize and Avoid Crash on Highway
World
Consumer Alert: Despite Erasing, Personal Data Likely Remains on Devices
U.S. news
Cameras Capture Rare 'Ghost Shark'
U.S. news

Gadgets

Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket via Getty Images
Help! How Does My New Gadget Work?

Gadgets
Galaxy Note 7 Users Offered Free Swap at Airports
Galaxy Note 7 Users Offered Free Swap at Airports

Mobile
The Easy Way to Make Your House or Apartment a Smart Home

How to Set up a Smart Home the Easy Way

Gadgets
As More Women Choose to Have Babies Later, a Fertility Fitbit May Help

Want to Get Pregnant? Now There's an App for That

Mach / Technology
If Your Phone Is So Good, Do You Still Need a 'Real' Camera?

If Your Phone Is So Good, Do You Need a 'Real' Camera?

Gadgets
Internet

Amazon
Alexa, Whodunit? Amazon Echo Could Play Role in Murder Case

Internet
(C) Francois Lenoir / Reuters / Reuters
Google Changes Algorithm, Scrubs Neo-Nazi Site Disputing Holocaust in Top Search

Google Scrubs Neo-Nazi Site from Holocaust Search Results

Internet
Game of Thrones Who? Amazon's 'The Grand Tour' Is Now the Most Pirated Show Ever

Forget 'Game of Thrones:' This Is the Most Pirated Show Ever

Internet
Where Do We Draw the Line When It Comes to Free Speech Online?

Are We Losing Our Right to Freedom of Speech Online?

Internet
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Lays Out Plan to Combat Fake News

This Is How Facebook's CEO Will Combat Fake News

Social Media
Five Tips on How to Spot Fake News Online

Fake News Wants to Trick You. Here's How to Spot It.

U.S. news
Social Media
LinkedIn Is Blacklisted by Russia: Are Google, Facebook, Twitter Next?

Russia Bans LinkedIn: Are Google, Facebook, Twitter Next?

World
Donald Trump '.gov' Transition Website Plugs Firm's Properties

Trump '.gov' Website Plugs His Empire's Properties

2016 Election
What's Popping on Google Ahead of Election Day?

Internet
At Dakota Pipeline, Protesters Questions of Surveillance and 'Jamming' Linger

At Standing Rock, Questions of Surveillance Linger

Dakota Pipeline Protests

Security

Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Before You Fly — How Hackable Is In-Flight Wi-Fi?

Security
You Could Have a Yahoo Account and Not Know It

Think the Yahoo Hack Doesn't Affect You? Think Again

Security
Why a Criminal Might Want to Hack Into Your Email

Why a Criminal Might Want to Hack Into Your Email

Security
After Latest Breach, Is Verizon Finally Ditching Its $4.8B Yahoo Deal?

Verizon Might Finally Be Ditching Its $4.8B Yahoo Deal

Tech News
Yahoo Mega-Breach Exposes More Than 1 Billion Accounts

Yahoo Mega-Breach Exposes More Than 1 Billion Accounts

Security
Innovation

Harriet Baskas
Fresh Salad from a Vending Machine? Yes, Please

Innovation
OK, Google, Talk To ... NBC News

OK, Google, Talk To ... NBC News

Innovation
Could Drone Delivery Really Take Off? Experts Weigh In

Could Drone Delivery Really Take Off?

Mach / Technology
The Secret Algorithm Fueling Facebook
The Secret Algorithm Fueling Facebook

Mach / Technology
This Robot Is Opening the Virtual Classroom Door For Kids
Robot Opens Virtual Door to School for Chronically Ill Kids

Innovation
Who Wants a Pair of Smart Glasses Anyway?

Who Wants a Pair of Smart Glasses Anyway?

Innovation
This Robot Is Opening the Virtual Classroom Door For Kids
Innovation
Scientists Feeling Frothy About Perfect Soap
Scientists Feeling Frothy About Perfect Soap

Science News
Thought Robots Taking Down the Internet Was Scary? Take a Look at This...

Robots Taking Down the Internet Was Scary? Look at This...

Innovation
Brain Chip Helps Paralyzed Man Feel His Fingers

Brain Chip Helps Paralyzed Man Feel His Fingers

Health news
New Foldable Camera Drone Requires No FAA Approval, Can 'Add Spice' to Your Pics

'Add Spice' to Your Personal Pics With This Camera Drone

Innovation

Mobile

KIM HONG-JI / Reuters
Samsung Cuts Service to All Galaxy Note 7 Phones

Mobile
These 3 Apps Can Help You Monitor Your Teens' Activities Online

3 Apps to Help You Monitor Teens Activities Online

Today
The One Thing to Do Before You Start Your Holiday Shopping

Do This Before You Start Your Holiday Shopping

Mobile
Scammers Infiltrate Apps Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

Security
Pakistan Warns Government Workers About 'Pokemon Go'

Pakistan Faces Its Latest Threat: 'Pokemon Go'

World
Apple

TONY AVELAR / EPA
Consumer Reports Gives MacBook Pro the Thumbs Down

Apple
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
It's a Holiday Miracle: Apple's AirPods Are Finally Here. Or, They Were...

Apple's AirPods Are Finally Here. Or, They Were...

Apple
So What Would an Apple Car Look Like Anyway?

So What Would an Apple Car Look Like Anyway?

Apple
Cook Ups Apple Support for Fight Against AIDS

On World AIDS Day, Apple Pledges More Support

Apple
Apple's New Emojis Include a Creepy Clown and... Harambe?

Apple's New Emojis Include a Creepy Clown and... Harambe?

Apple
What to Do If You Think Your iPhone 6s Has a Faulty Battery

Did Your iPhone 6s Come With a Faulty Battery?

Apple
Apple
Apple Ditches Iconic Startup Chime From New Macbook Pros

Apple Ditches Its Iconic Start-up Chime

Apple
Don't Have a Halloween Costume? Apple's Siri Has You Covered

Don't Have a Halloween Costume? Siri Has You Covered

Apple
Apple Isn't Done Axing Features: Now Its Macs Are Missing Keys

Apple's New Macs Come With Missing Keys

Apple
Apple Has an October Surprise - and It Likely Involves New Macs

Apple Announced a Surprise October Event: What to Expect

Apple

Social Media

Handout / Cincinnati Zoo Via Reuters
The 16 Most Memorable Memes of 2016

2016: Year in Review
See Why This Mike Pence Lookalike Has Lost His Pants
See Why This Mike Pence Lookalike Has Lost His Pants

U.S. news
Carrie Fisher Mourned by Fellow Stars: 'Our Princess Has Passed Away'

'Our Princess Has Passed Away': Stars Mourn 'Leia'

Pop Culture News
Syrians Trapped in Aleppo Using WhatsApp to Post Cries for Help

Syrians Trapped in Aleppo Plead for Help Out of 'Disaster'

Aleppo: Children of War
Why YouTube's Biggest Star PewDiePie Threatened to Delete His Account

Why YouTube's Biggest Star Said He'd Delete His Account

Social Media
Gift Guide

Matt Cardy / Getty Images
It's Not Too Late! Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers

Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: What to Get the Person Who's Hardest to Shop For

Tech Gift Guide: What to Get the Person Who's Hardest to Shop For

Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Gamers

Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Gamers

Gift Guide
Want a High-Tech Kitchen? The Best Gadgets and Gifts for Foodies

Want a High-Tech Kitchen? The Best Gadgets and Gifts for Foodies

Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gadgets and Toys for Kids

Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gadgets and Toys for Kids

Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide: Here's Some Great Latino Books for Kids, Teens

Holiday Gift Guide: Great Latino Books for Kids, Teens

Latino
Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gadgets and Toys for Kids

Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gadgets and Toys for Kids

Gift Guide
Hot Toys Go High-Tech
Hot Toys Go High-Tech

Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: What to Buy for the Pet Lover

Tech Gift Guide: What to Buy for the Pet Lover

Gift Guide
UPS Finally Hit the Mark This Holiday, While FedEx Stumbled Late

UPS Hits Holiday Mark, FedEx Stumbles Late

Business News
Need to Return an Ugly Sweater? Know This Before You Do

Know This Before You Return That Ugly Sweater

Consumer

Video Games

Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
Super Mario Run Is a Hit With Players — and Scammers

Video Games
New App: 'White House Go'
New App: 'White House Go'

Social Media
Is Nintendo's $10 Super Mario Game the New Normal For Gaming?

Super Mario on Your iPhone is Literally a Game Changer

Video Games
The Best Pop Culture Picks for Post-Election Detox

Here's the Best Pop Culture for Your Post-Election Detox

Movies
Video

Trump Responds to Biden's 'Take Trump to Behind the Gym' Remark

U.S. news
Long-Suffering Cubs Fan Delirious Ahead of World Series
Long-Suffering Cubs Fan Delirious Ahead of World Series

Sports
Wasserman-Schultz Zings Trump on Debate and Miss Universe
Wasserman-Schultz Zings Trump on Debate and Miss Universe

U.S. news
How Pokemon Go's New 'Buddy System' Works

How Pokemon Go's 'New Buddy System' Works

Video Games
'Pokemon Go' Tour in Karachi, Pakistan, Lets You Catch 'Em All

How to 'Catch 'Em All' in One of World's Most Violent Cities

World