U.S.
World
Local
Politics
Investigations
Health
Mach
Tech
Science
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Business
Weather
Sports
Latino
Asian America
NBCBLK
NBC OUT
Tech
Gadgets
Internet
Security
Innovation
Mobile
Amazon
Alexa, Whodunit? Amazon Echo Could Play Role in Murder Case
Internet
Handout / Cincinnati Zoo Via Reuters
The 16 Most Memorable Memes of 2016
The 16 Most Memorable Memes of 2016
Noam Galai / Getty Images
5 Things to Know About Serena Williams' Techie Fiancé
5 Things to Know About Serena Williams' Techie Fiancé
Can Virtual Reality Make You a Better Person?
Mach / Technology
How Astronauts Will Ring in the New Year
Tech News
Video
This Giant Robot is Action Movies Come to Life
Mach / Technology
11 Surprising Predictions From the Top Names in Science
2016: Year in Review
Amazon Wins Patent For a Flying Warehouse
Tech News
Tesla's 'Autopilot' Begins Braking for Wreck Before Driver
Tech News
Video
Malware Linked to Russian Hackers Found at Vermont Utility
U.S. news
Video
Video
Meditation Apps: A Promising Path to Inner Peace
News
Video
'Hacker Houses' Grow in popularity in Seattle
U.S. news
Video
Video Shows Tesla Autopilot System Recognize and Avoid Crash on Highway
World
Video
Consumer Alert: Despite Erasing, Personal Data Likely Remains on Devices
U.S. news
Video
Cameras Capture Rare 'Ghost Shark'
U.S. news
Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket via Getty Images
Help! How Does My New Gadget Work?
Gadgets
Video
Galaxy Note 7 Users Offered Free Swap at Airports
Mobile
How to Set up a Smart Home the Easy Way
Gadgets
Want to Get Pregnant? Now There's an App for That
Mach / Technology
If Your Phone Is So Good, Do You Need a 'Real' Camera?
Gadgets
Amazon
Alexa, Whodunit? Amazon Echo Could Play Role in Murder Case
Internet
(C) Francois Lenoir / Reuters / Reuters
Google Scrubs Neo-Nazi Site from Holocaust Search Results
Internet
Google Scrubs Neo-Nazi Site from Holocaust Search Results
Forget 'Game of Thrones:' This Is the Most Pirated Show Ever
Internet
Are We Losing Our Right to Freedom of Speech Online?
Internet
Fake News Wants to Trick You. Here's How to Spot It.
U.S. news
This Is How Facebook's CEO Will Combat Fake News
Social Media
Fake News Wants to Trick You. Here's How to Spot It.
This Is How Facebook's CEO Will Combat Fake News
Russia Bans LinkedIn: Are Google, Facebook, Twitter Next?
World
Trump '.gov' Website Plugs His Empire's Properties
2016 Election
What's Popping on Google Ahead of Election Day?
Internet
At Standing Rock, Questions of Surveillance Linger
Dakota Pipeline Protests
Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Before You Fly — How Hackable Is In-Flight Wi-Fi?
Security
Think the Yahoo Hack Doesn't Affect You? Think Again
Security
Why a Criminal Might Want to Hack Into Your Email
Security
Verizon Might Finally Be Ditching Its $4.8B Yahoo Deal
Tech News
Yahoo Mega-Breach Exposes More Than 1 Billion Accounts
Security
Harriet Baskas
Fresh Salad from a Vending Machine? Yes, Please
Innovation
OK, Google, Talk To ... NBC News
Innovation
OK, Google, Talk To ... NBC News
Could Drone Delivery Really Take Off?
Mach / Technology
Video
The Secret Algorithm Fueling Facebook
Mach / Technology
Who Wants a Pair of Smart Glasses Anyway?
Innovation
Video
Robot Opens Virtual Door to School for Chronically Ill Kids
Innovation
Who Wants a Pair of Smart Glasses Anyway?
Video
Robot Opens Virtual Door to School for Chronically Ill Kids
Video
Scientists Feeling Frothy About Perfect Soap
Science News
Robots Taking Down the Internet Was Scary? Look at This...
Innovation
Brain Chip Helps Paralyzed Man Feel His Fingers
Health news
'Add Spice' to Your Personal Pics With This Camera Drone
Innovation
KIM HONG-JI / Reuters
Samsung Cuts Service to All Galaxy Note 7 Phones
Mobile
3 Apps to Help You Monitor Teens Activities Online
Today
Do This Before You Start Your Holiday Shopping
Mobile
Video
Scammers Infiltrate Apps Just in Time for Holiday Shopping
Security
Pakistan Faces Its Latest Threat: 'Pokemon Go'
World
TONY AVELAR / EPA
Consumer Reports Gives MacBook Pro the Thumbs Down
Apple
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Apple's AirPods Are Finally Here. Or, They Were...
Apple
Apple's AirPods Are Finally Here. Or, They Were...
So What Would an Apple Car Look Like Anyway?
Apple
On World AIDS Day, Apple Pledges More Support
Apple
Did Your iPhone 6s Come With a Faulty Battery?
Apple
Apple's New Emojis Include a Creepy Clown and... Harambe?
Apple
Did Your iPhone 6s Come With a Faulty Battery?
Apple's New Emojis Include a Creepy Clown and... Harambe?
Apple Ditches Its Iconic Start-up Chime
Apple
Don't Have a Halloween Costume? Siri Has You Covered
Apple
Apple's New Macs Come With Missing Keys
Apple
Apple Announced a Surprise October Event: What to Expect
Apple
Handout / Cincinnati Zoo Via Reuters
The 16 Most Memorable Memes of 2016
Video
See Why This Mike Pence Lookalike Has Lost His Pants
U.S. news
'Our Princess Has Passed Away': Stars Mourn 'Leia'
Pop Culture News
Syrians Trapped in Aleppo Plead for Help Out of 'Disaster'
Aleppo: Children of War
Why YouTube's Biggest Star Said He'd Delete His Account
Social Media
Matt Cardy / Getty Images
It's Not Too Late! Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers
Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: What to Get the Person Who's Hardest to Shop For
Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: What to Get the Person Who's Hardest to Shop For
Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Gamers
Gift Guide
Want a High-Tech Kitchen? The Best Gadgets and Gifts for Foodies
Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide: Great Latino Books for Kids, Teens
Latino
Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gadgets and Toys for Kids
Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide: Great Latino Books for Kids, Teens
Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gadgets and Toys for Kids
Video
Hot Toys Go High-Tech
Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: What to Buy for the Pet Lover
Gift Guide
UPS Hits Holiday Mark, FedEx Stumbles Late
Business News
Know This Before You Return That Ugly Sweater
Consumer
Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
Super Mario Run Is a Hit With Players — and Scammers
Video Games
Video
New App: 'White House Go'
Social Media
Super Mario on Your iPhone is Literally a Game Changer
Video Games
Here's the Best Pop Culture for Your Post-Election Detox
Movies
Video
Trump Responds to Biden's 'Take Trump to Behind the Gym' Remark
U.S. news
Video
Trump Responds to Biden's 'Take Trump to Behind the Gym' Remark
Video
Long-Suffering Cubs Fan Delirious Ahead of World Series
Sports
Video
Wasserman-Schultz Zings Trump on Debate and Miss Universe
U.S. news
How Pokemon Go's 'New Buddy System' Works
Video Games
How to 'Catch 'Em All' in One of World's Most Violent Cities
World