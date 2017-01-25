Sections
Tech
Gadgets
Internet
Security
Innovation
Mobile
NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP - Getty Images
In Silicon Valley, Uncertainty and Scrutiny for President Trump
Tech News
Mark Zuckerberg Says He Won't Be the Next Billionaire President
Tech News
Tech News
Video
Video
This Is the System Keeping Your Credit Cards Safe
Mach / Technology
Video
Mach / Technology
What If You Could Erase Everything You Ever Put Online?
Tech News
Yahoo Says It's Delaying Merger With Verizon
Tech News
Trump Names Net Neutrality Critic to Lead FCC
Internet
Judge Dismisses Suit Alleging Snapchat Caused Crash
Social Media
It's Make or Break for Samsung, Amid Bribery Charges and the Note 7 Fiasco
Tech News
Samsung Finally Explains Exploding Note 7 Battery Mess
Tech News
Follow NBC News Tech
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Top Tech Videos
Video
CBP Intelligence Chief: Securing the Border Is 'Attainable'
Investigations
Video
Video
The Future of Pres.-Elect Trump's Tweeting When He Is President
U.S. news
Video
Digital Platform Delivers Messages From Beyond The Grave
U.S. news
Video
A look back at 10 years of iPhone
News
Video
Amazon Wants to Ship Packages From a Flying Warehouse
undefined / News
Video
See The Latest Gadgets On Display At CES
Consumer
Gadgets
Roberto Machado Noa / LightRocket via Getty Images
Help! How Does My New Gadget Work?
Gadgets
Video
Galaxy Note 7 Users Offered Free Swap at Airports
Mobile
How to Set up a Smart Home the Easy Way
Gadgets
Want to Get Pregnant? Now There's an App for That
Mach / Technology
If Your Phone Is So Good, Do You Need a 'Real' Camera?
Gadgets
Internet
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Trump Names Net Neutrality Critic to Lead FCC
Internet
Fiona MacGregor
This Country Jumped Straight Past the Email Era
World
This Country Jumped Straight Past the Email Era
Backpage Pulls Adult Ads, Accuses Government of Censorship
U.S. news
Marissa Mayer Leaving Yahoo Board After Verizon Deal
Tech News
Alexa, Whodunit? Amazon Echo Could Play Role in Murder Case
Internet
Google Scrubs Neo-Nazi Site from Holocaust Search Results
Internet
Alexa, Whodunit? Amazon Echo Could Play Role in Murder Case
Internet
Google Scrubs Neo-Nazi Site from Holocaust Search Results
Forget 'Game of Thrones:' This Is the Most Pirated Show Ever
Internet
Are We Losing Our Right to Freedom of Speech Online?
Internet
Fake News Wants to Trick You. Here's How to Spot It.
U.S. news
This Is How Facebook's CEO Will Combat Fake News
Social Media
Security
Ben Stansall / AFP - Getty Images
After Pledge, Assange Lawyers Say Manning Mercy Fell Short
World
Fired IT Staffer Offered to Unlock Google Account — for $200K
Security
Assange Has Vowed to Go to U.S. — but Rape Case Still Looms
World
Edward Snowden Can Remain in Russia, Apply for Passport
Security
Here's What You Need to Know About the Rising Threat of Ransomware
Security
Innovation
Steven Senne / AP
For Driverless Cars, a Moral Dilemma: Who Lives and Who Dies?
Innovation
Harriet Baskas
Fresh Salad from a Vending Machine? Yes, Please
Innovation
Fresh Salad from a Vending Machine? Yes, Please
OK, Google, Talk To ... NBC News
Innovation
Could Drone Delivery Really Take Off?
Mach / Technology
Video
The Secret Algorithm Fueling Facebook
Mach / Technology
Who Wants a Pair of Smart Glasses Anyway?
Innovation
Video
The Secret Algorithm Fueling Facebook
Who Wants a Pair of Smart Glasses Anyway?
Innovation
Video
Robot Opens Virtual Door to School for Chronically Ill Kids
Innovation
Video
Scientists Feeling Frothy About Perfect Soap
Science News
Robots Taking Down the Internet Was Scary? Look at This...
Innovation
Brain Chip Helps Paralyzed Man Feel His Fingers
Health news
Mobile
Uber to Pay $20M Settlement in Lawsuit Over Duping Drivers
NBC Bay Area
Got Snow? Now There's an App for That
Mobile
Video
Apps Aim to Protect Teens From Smartphone Dangers
Mobile
Samsung Cuts Service to All Galaxy Note 7 Phones
Mobile
3 Apps to Help You Monitor Teens Activities Online
Today
Apple
Yui Mok / PA Wire via Press Association
Peter Thiel Agrees: Apple Has Gone Stale
Apple
Paul Sakuma / AP
Happy 10th Birthday, iPhone! How Did We Manage Before You?
Apple
Happy 10th Birthday, iPhone! How Did We Manage Before You?
Apple Bows to China's Censors, Removes New York Times App
China
Video
Apple Sued Over Fatal Crash Involving FaceTime App
Apple
Consumer Reports Gives MacBook Pro the Thumbs Down
Apple
Apple's AirPods Are Finally Here. Or, They Were...
Apple
Consumer Reports Gives MacBook Pro the Thumbs Down
Apple's AirPods Are Finally Here. Or, They Were...
Apple
So What Would an Apple Car Look Like Anyway?
Apple
On World AIDS Day, Apple Pledges More Support
Apple
Did Your iPhone 6s Come With a Faulty Battery?
Apple
Apple's New Emojis Include a Creepy Clown and... Harambe?
Apple
Social Media
Perfect Timing? Pentagon Tweets About Ex-Refugee Marine
U.S. news
Judge Dismisses Suit Alleging Snapchat Caused Crash
Social Media
Video
Together, This Mother and Daughter Organized Wisconsin Women Who Marched in Washington
Presidential Inauguration
How the Inauguration Unfolded on Twitter
Presidential Inauguration
What's the Best Way to React if Trump Calls Out Your Company on Twitter?
Social Media
Gift Guide
Matt Cardy / Getty Images
It's Not Too Late! Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers
Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: What to Get the Person Who's Hardest to Shop For
Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: What to Get the Person Who's Hardest to Shop For
Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gifts for Gamers
Gift Guide
Want a High-Tech Kitchen? The Best Gadgets and Gifts for Foodies
Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide: Great Latino Books for Kids, Teens
Latino
Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gadgets and Toys for Kids
Gift Guide
Holiday Gift Guide: Great Latino Books for Kids, Teens
Tech Gift Guide: The Best Gadgets and Toys for Kids
Gift Guide
Video
Hot Toys Go High-Tech
Gift Guide
Tech Gift Guide: What to Buy for the Pet Lover
Gift Guide
UPS Hits Holiday Mark, FedEx Stumbles Late
Business News
Know This Before You Return That Ugly Sweater
Consumer
Video Games
Video
Christmas Shocker: Video Game Case Had Porn DVD Inside
U.S. news
Super Mario Run Is a Hit With Players — and Scammers
Video Games
Video
New App: 'White House Go'
Social Media
Super Mario on Your iPhone is Literally a Game Changer
Video Games
Here's the Best Pop Culture for Your Post-Election Detox
Movies
Here's the Best Pop Culture for Your Post-Election Detox
Video
Trump Responds to Biden's 'Take Trump to Behind the Gym' Remark
U.S. news
Video
Long-Suffering Cubs Fan Delirious Ahead of World Series
Sports
Video
Wasserman-Schultz Zings Trump on Debate and Miss Universe
U.S. news
How Pokemon Go's 'New Buddy System' Works
Video Games