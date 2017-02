‘Fast and the Furious’ star Tyrese Gibson talks about his new series ‘Star’

Best known for his role in the “Fast and the Furious” film franchise, singer-actor Tyrese Gibson joins Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb to talk about a controversial episode of his Fox series “Star.” He promises it will “force people to deal with the reality of a conversation that they may end up having at their house.”