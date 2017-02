‘Love Actually’ sequel is only 10 minutes but will include at least 12 original stars

It was announced that the romance classic “Love Actually” is getting a sequel, but it won’t be a full-length movie. Reports say at least 12 of the original stars are expected to return, including Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Olivia Olson who play Sam and Joanna. Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Colin Firth and Liam Neeson are also expected to return.