Bill Nye explains climate change, acidification with simple science experiments

 

Known for his Emmy-winning children’s show “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” Bill Nye joins TODAY on Earth Day and demonstrates rising ocean levels and ocean acidification with simple, small-scale science experiments. Nye, who hosts a new Netflix show called “Bill Nye Saves the World,” says, “If you like to worry about things, you’re living at a great time.”

