Caroline Kennedy: Trump’s ‘America first’ stance toward allies is ‘alarming’

 

Former U.S. ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy talks to TODAY’s Matt Lauer about American foreign policy and her own future. She says that she would tell President Trump that having Japan as a strong ally “helps the United States be safe,” and says that she finds Trump’s “America first” stance toward longtime U.S. allies “alarming.” Asked if she’d consider a White House run, she jokes that she might rather do morning TV.

