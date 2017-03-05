Feedback

Chuck Todd: Some Republicans need ‘escape hatch’ after Trump’s tweetstorm against Obama

 

Chuck Todd joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and says he thinks President Trump’s recent tweetstorm accusing former President Obama of wiretapping could be “a bridge too far for too many Republicans,” leading some to look for “an independent way out.” Todd says whether or not people take the president at his word, “it demands an immediate investigation.”

Your Playlist Expand Collapse
advertisement
advertisement

Shows

Nightly News

Watch the day’s top stories and analysis to help wrap up your day.
Meet The Press

Watch Chuck Todd interview newsmakers from around the world.
Dateline

Watch episodes of Dateline NBC, story-telling at its best.

U.S. News

Spokesman for former President Obama responds to allegations
Video

Spokesman for former President Obama responds to allegations

News
Donald Trump accuses Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower before election
Video

Donald Trump accuses Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower before election

News
Sen. calls for indep. commission to investigate Sessions
Video

Sen. calls for indep. commission to investigate Sessions

News
Trump’s tweets a deflection of Russia probe?
Video

Trump’s tweets a deflection of Russia probe?

News
Trump ‘trying to change the subject’ with Obama wiretapping accusations, analyst says
Video

Trump ‘trying to change the subject’ with Obama wiretapping accusations, analyst says

News

World News

Spokesman for former President Obama responds to allegations
Video

Spokesman for former President Obama responds to allegations

News
Donald Trump accuses Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower before election
Video

Donald Trump accuses Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower before election

News
Sen. calls for indep. commission to investigate Sessions
Video

Sen. calls for indep. commission to investigate Sessions

News
Trump’s tweets a deflection of Russia probe?
Video

Trump’s tweets a deflection of Russia probe?

News
Trump ‘trying to change the subject’ with Obama wiretapping accusations, analyst says
Video

Trump ‘trying to change the subject’ with Obama wiretapping accusations, analyst says

News
advertisement

Get Breaking news updates

 Privacy Policy
advertisement

Follow @NBCNews

advertisement

Follow NBC News

NBC News
advertisement