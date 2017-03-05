Sponsored By
Chuck Todd: Some Republicans need ‘escape hatch’ after Trump’s tweetstorm against Obama
Chuck Todd joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist and says he thinks President Trump’s recent tweetstorm accusing former President Obama of wiretapping could be “a bridge too far for too many Republicans,” leading some to look for “an independent way out.” Todd says whether or not people take the president at his word, “it demands an immediate investigation.”
