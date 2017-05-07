Feedback

Fit to swear: Study finds cursing helps build muscle

 

A new study from psychologists in the U.K. found that swearing can actually boost muscle strength and stamina. As part of the study, participants were asked to pedal as hard as they could on a stationary bike. In one test, they were asked to say their favorite curse word and then refraining in another test. The results showed they produced significantly more power when swearing!

U.S. News

Death of Ferguson Protester Edward Crawford Highlights Struggle to Live Free

U.S. news
California Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail, Foster Care for Refusing to Give Up Tot's Seat

U.S. news
Yeager Airport Crash: Two Killed When Cargo Plane Hits Hillside in West Virginia

U.S. news
'Good Samaritan' Kills Active Shooter in Texas Sports Bar: Police

U.S. news
Florida Gov. Declares State's Opioid Epidemic Public Health Emergency

America's Heroin Epidemic

World News

Venezuela Protests and Economic Crisis: What Is Going On?

Venezuela Crisis
Syria 'De-Escalation' Deal: What Is It, and Will it Work?

World
Navy SEAL Killed, 2 SEALS Wounded in Somalia Gunfight

Military
Indonesia: About 200 Still at Large 2 Days After Jail Break

World
Nigerian Government Says 82 Chibok Girls Free From Boko Haram

Missing Nigeria Schoolgirls
