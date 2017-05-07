Sponsored By
Please select another video.
Fit to swear: Study finds cursing helps build muscle
A new study from psychologists in the U.K. found that swearing can actually boost muscle strength and stamina. As part of the study, participants were asked to pedal as hard as they could on a stationary bike. In one test, they were asked to say their favorite curse word and then refraining in another test. The results showed they produced significantly more power when swearing!
Your Playlist Expand Collapse