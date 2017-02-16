Feedback

Former Trump adviser Roger Stone: I had no contacts with Russian officials

 

Speaking to TODAY about the controversy surrounding the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, Roger Stone, former adviser to President Trump, says “categorically, positively not” when asked if he had regular contacts with Russian officials during the campaign. Regarding reports of turmoil behind the scenes in the Trump White House, Stone points to a division between people loyal to Trump and those loyal to the Republican National Committee: “It’s healthier to have people who share the president’s vision.”

