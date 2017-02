Jewelry, housewares, bedding, more: What to buy (for less) in February

Lifestyle expert Bahar Takhtehchian gives TODAY the inside scoop on what deals to snag in February. With Valentine’s Day coming up, Takhtehchian says February is the best time to get jewelry at a bargain from places like Macy’s and Zales. Other good things to get: canned foods, housewares and bedding.