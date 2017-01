Kim Kardashian takes first trip abroad since gunpoint robbery in Paris

Kim Kardashian has resurfaced on social media and returned to traveling overseas. Appearing without expensive jewelry, she was seen in Dubai in her first trip abroad since being robbed in October. The Kardashian took a hiatus from her social media accounts after robbers tied her up at gunpoint and took nine million dollars in jewels in 2016. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY.