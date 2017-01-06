Feedback

Leon Panetta: I’ve ‘never seen anything like’ Trump’s rift with intelligence officials

 

In an exclusive interview with TODAY, former CIA Director Leon Panetta tells Matt Lauer that once President-elect Donald Trump is briefed by intelligence officials about alleged Russian hacking, he “is going to realize that this is a very important issue that must be dealt with seriously.” Panetta also explains what kind of message he thinks it would send if Trump reverses sanctions Obama imposed against Russia.

