Mass murderer Charles Manson reportedly rushed to hospital, seriously ill

There are reports that 82-year-old cult leader and mass murderer, Charles Manson, is seriously ill and has been rushed to the hospital. The Department of Corrections is refusing to confirm or deny the reports, citing patient privacy laws, only confirming he is alive. Victim’s relatives are reacting to the possibility of Manson’s death as NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports.