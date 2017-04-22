Modern Babo shoe style catches on, but do they look like they’ve been stepped on?

There’s a new trend in shoes that seems to be catching on – the Modern Babo, by Everlane— where the back of the shoe folds down to go underneath the heel. Brands like Gucci and Barneys have come out with their own versions. Dylan Dreyer says they look like “damaged shoes” but Craig Melvin demonstrates how they can be functional for both business and party.