North Korea threatens ‘super mighty pre-emptive strike’ against US
The U.S. is taking steps to prepare for a possible nuclear test or missile launch by North Korea amid growing tensions with the regime. This comes as North Korean media reportedly threatened a “super mighty pre-emptive strike” to reduce the U.S. to ashes. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY that the United States and South Korea flew joint exercises as a show of military strength.
