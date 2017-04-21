Feedback

North Korea threatens ‘super mighty pre-emptive strike’ against US

 

The U.S. is taking steps to prepare for a possible nuclear test or missile launch by North Korea amid growing tensions with the regime. This comes as North Korean media reportedly threatened a “super mighty pre-emptive strike” to reduce the U.S. to ashes. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports for TODAY that the United States and South Korea flew joint exercises as a show of military strength.

