Pay-to-play questions arise about Donald Trump’s inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are fending off pay-to-play accusations after a brochure surfaced that reportedly said $1 million donors could get a photo op with Trump and go on a hunting trip with his sons. We’re also getting a new look inside the warrant used during the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private emails. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports for TODAY.