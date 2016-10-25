Rocker Dave Navarro opens up about his experience with domestic abuse

Marking Domestic Violence Awareness Month, TODAY’s Tamron Hall visit’s Safe Horizon’s Rose House, where as many as 100 children can be living with their moms on any given day. Musician Dave Navarro of rock band Jane’s Addiction opens up about his own childhood, which was scarred by violence and addiction, saying things could have been different had the shelter been there for his own mom.