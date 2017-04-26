Feedback

This Artificial Womb Kept a Lamb Fetus Alive for Four Weeks

 

Developed at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, an artificial womb kept a lamb fetus alive for four weeks. By using synthetic amniotic fluid and a pumpless oxygenator to deliver nutrients, the lambs in the study were shown to have normal lung and brain development. It's a potential new step in saving the lives of thousands of babies born very prematurely each year.

