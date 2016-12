Tituss Burgess of ‘Kimmy Schmidt’: Tina Fey ‘scared’ me when I first met her

Actor Tituss Burgess of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” has worked comfortably with the show’s co-creator, Tina Fey, for several years now. But on TODAY’s Take, he relates the first time he got a laugh from Fey, while playing a supporting role on “30 Rock,” and admits that while hearing it made him feel better at the time, it also scared him!