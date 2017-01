Watch TODAY’s music video for Elton John’s ‘Bennie and the Jets’

Elton John asked fans to create music videos for three of his most iconic songs, including "Bennie and the Jets." TODAY was inspired by the idea. Check out the world premiere of our music video for "Bennie and the Jets” starring Matt Lauer, Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly and Tamron Hall. And learn how you can get in on the action with your own video!