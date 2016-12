Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova stabbed in the hand by knife-wielding burglar

Petra Kvitova, a 26-year-old tennis star who is a two-time Wimbledon champion, is recovering from emergency surgery after a burglar broke into her Czech Republic home and attacked her with a knife. Her publicist says the four-hour surgery on Kvitova’s playing hand went very well. NBC’s Lucy Kafanov reports for TODAY.