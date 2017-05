Penn State fraternity death: Timothy Piazza treated like ‘rag doll’ in hazing, father says

Timothy Piazza’s parents, Jim and Evelyn, and his brother, Mike, sit down with TODAY’s Matt Lauer for an emotional interview about the 19-year-old Penn State student’s tragic death, apparently due to a fraternity hazing incident. “They basically treated our son as road kill and a rag doll,” Jim Piazza says.