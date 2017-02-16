menu
Chuck Todd :Trump's Anti-Media Stance Not Playing Well in Washington
NBC Political Director Chuck Todd says while President Trump's combative approach to the media may be popular with his base, Thursday's press conference didn't sit well with GOP leaders in Washington.
