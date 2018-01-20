Sections
Federal government shuts down after Senate talks fail
Congress
The government is shut down. What happens now?
White House
Trump blasts Roe v. Wade in satellite address to anti-abortion rally
White House
Feds to retry Sen. Menendez on corruption charges
Justice Department
Prosecutors reveal why Rand Paul was attacked by neighbor
Politics News
Trump travel ban heading to Supreme Court
Supreme Court
Trump's border wall models thwart U.S. commandos in tests
National Security
Life after the White House: How Obama spent his first year out of office
Barack Obama
Life after the White House: How Obama spent his first year out of office
Barack Obama
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18
Week in Pictures
Gallery
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18
Week in Pictures
Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. Russia spies too
EXCLUSIVE
Rock legend Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose
Music
Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber face down sex-abuse doctor
U.S. news
Chaos from Hawaii false alarm shows we still don't know what to do
U.S. news
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team
NBC Sports
Delta cracks down on service animals allowed on board
Airplane Mode
Teen who escaped torture house overcame tremendous odds
U.S. news
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten denied parole — again
U.S. news
Opinion
The feminist divide over #MeToo is both painful and necessary
Opinion
Trump's second year starts with the government sputtering to a stop
Politics News
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team
Sports
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team
Sports
Chaos from Hawaii false alarm shows we still don't know what to do
U.S. news
USA Olympian Aly Raisman to Larry Nassar: ‘You are nothing’
News
You're Out: Trump's White House Staffing Shakeups
Politics
Saving migrants on the risky Mexico border crossing
News
How to survive a mass shooting
News
Anti-Trump 'Resistance' turns its focus to the ballot box
2018 State of the Union Address
To reverse murder rate, Baltimore embraces a controversial policing strategy
U.S. news
Could flu be spread just by breathing?
Health news
USA Olympian Aly Raisman to Larry Nassar: ‘You are nothing’
News
You're Out: Trump's White House Staffing Shakeups
Politics
Saving migrants on the risky Mexico border crossing
News
How to survive a mass shooting
News
Ashleigh Banfield comments on Aziz Ansari controversy
News
Trump adds confusion to shutdown battle
Nightly News
The feminist divide over #MeToo is both painful and necessary
Think / Thought Experiment
Millennials' issue isn't narcissism but our depressing consumerist culture
Think / Thought Experiment
'12 Strong' proves a tired Hollywood trope: Only American lives matter in war
Think / Hot Take
Just say 'om:' Mindfulness techniques that can save you money
Better / Wellness
The most commonly believed fitness myths hindering your progress
Better / Diet Fitness
How to survive a mass shooting
Better
World's biggest wind farm would have its own artificial island
Mach / Environment
NASA releases ominous global temperature report
Mach / Environment
A space station is falling to Earth. Here's where it could land.
Mach / Space
Saving migrants on the risky Mexico border crossing
LeftField
Choose NBC Left Field's next story
LeftField
Native American women speak out about sexual violence
LeftField
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team
NBC Sports
Watch, read what Aly Raisman had to say when she faced Nassar
NBC Sports
Tom Brady listed as questionable, should Patriots be concerned?
NBC Sports
Autopsy reveals morphine, Ambien in Roy Halladay's system at time of death
NBC Sports
Tim Tebow invited to Mets major league camp for spring training
NBC Sports
Most decorated female U.S. Olympic skier announces retirement
NBC Sports
Heisman-winning QB Baker Mayfield is lobbying to have this team draft him
NBC Sports
Some Jaguars aren't buying that Tom Brady is actually injured
NBC Sports
Vikings fans' donations to charity of Saints' punter tops $100K
NBC Sports
Delta cracks down on service animals allowed on board
Airplane Mode
Chaos from Hawaii false alarm shows we still don't know what to do
U.S. news
Chaos from Hawaii false alarm shows we still don't know what to do
U.S. news
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten denied parole — again
U.S. news
Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. Russia spies too
EXCLUSIVE
Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber face down sex-abuse doctor
U.S. news
Baltimore embraces a controversial policing strategy
U.S. news
Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber face down sex-abuse doctor
U.S. news
Baltimore embraces a controversial policing strategy
U.S. news
Baltimore names new police commissioner during record murder rate
News
Classmate speaks out about California ‘House of Horrors’ victim
Nightly News
Gymnastics stars speak out against Larry Nassar
Nightly News
How a government shutdown will affect you
Nightly News
Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. Russia spies too
EXCLUSIVE
Mattis: Military's primary focus is Russia and China, not terrorism
Nightly News
New Zealand's leader is pregnant — and she'll take maternity leave
World
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team
NBC Sports
Despite U.S.-Cuba tensions, more Americans attend Havana's famed jazz festival
Latino
Despite U.S.-Cuba tensions, more Americans attend Havana's famed jazz festival
Latino
Right-wing demand to 'Release the Memo' endorsed by Russian bots, trolls
Congress
Putin takes shirtless dip in icy Russian lake
World
Trump's border wall models thwart U.S. commandos in tests
National Security
World's biggest wind farm would have its own artificial island
Environment
Federal government shuts down after Senate talks fail
Congress
Poll: More than half of Americans strongly disapprove of Trump
Meet the Press
Poll: More than half of Americans strongly disapprove of Trump
Meet the Press
Trump's second year starts with the government sputtering to a stop
Politics News
Life after the White House: How Obama spent his first year out of office
Barack Obama
The government is shut down. What happens now?
White House
Trump becomes first sitting president to address ‘March for Life’ rally
Nightly News
The government is shut down. What happens now?
White House
Trump becomes first sitting president to address ‘March for Life’ rally
Nightly News
How a government shutdown will affect you
Nightly News
The clock is ticking for a deal to avoid a government shutdown
Nightly News
Prosecutors reveal why Rand Paul was attacked by neighbor
Politics News
Trump travel ban heading to Supreme Court
Supreme Court
New Trump HHS rules reverse Obama protections
NBC OUT
Flu epidemic three times worse than last year at this time
Nightly News
Could flu be spread just by breathing?
Health news
Flu season intensifies; 30 children have died
Nightly News
The most commonly believed fitness myths hindering your progress
Health news
The most commonly believed fitness myths hindering your progress
Health news
How to make a better flu vaccine
Nightly News
Vaccine rates are up, but so are refusals
Health news
The search for a better flu vaccine
Nightly News
How one man lost 50 pounds with 5:2 intermittent fasting
Features
Rock legend Tom Petty died of an accidental drug overdose
Music
Ricky Martin cracks up with TV reporter's ultimate fan moment
Latino
Ricky Martin cracks up with TV reporter's ultimate fan moment
Latino
Youth sports venture wins LeBron's backing
U.S. news
Opinion
Chris Hemsworth's latest film is unabashed war propaganda
Opinion
Brigitte Bardot slams #MeToo movement as 'hypocritical, ridiculous'
Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
A new editor brings new ideas to a predictable Vanity Fair
U.S. news
Brigitte Bardot slams #MeToo movement as 'hypocritical, ridiculous'
Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
A new editor brings new ideas to a predictable Vanity Fair
U.S. news
Interactive: Who took over for men ousted over sexual misconduct?
Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Michael Douglas accused of inappropriate sexual behavior
Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: 'Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?'
Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Widow of Eagles co-founder Frey files suit against hospital
Music
Will Wall Street take a dive if the government shuts down?
Economy
Delta cracks down on service animals allowed on board
Airplane Mode
Just say 'om:' Mindfulness techniques that can save you money
Personal Finance
Amazon hikes price for monthly Prime members
Business News
Amazon picks 20 finalists for ‘HQ2’ second headquarters location
Nightly News
Amazon picks 20 finalists for ‘HQ2’ second headquarters location
Nightly News
Why Amazon's guessing game is PR genius
Business News
Apple's huge investments: A boon for the economy or just good PR?
Business News
It's easy to resell gift cards. Just don't fall for this scam.
Consumer
Amazon picks 20 finalist cities for 'HQ2'
Business News
Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. Russia spies too
EXCLUSIVE
Right-wing demand to 'Release the Memo' endorsed by Russian bots, trolls
Congress
Right-wing demand to 'Release the Memo' endorsed by Russian bots, trolls
Congress
Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber face down sex-abuse doctor
U.S. news
Amid sex-abuse scandal, Olympic gymnasts will no longer train at Karolyi Ranch
U.S. news
Foreign lobbyists rush to register in shadow of Mueller probe
U.S. news
Prosecutor wants 19 women to testify at Bill Cosby retrial
Bill Cosby Scandal
Foreign lobbyists rush to register in shadow of Mueller probe
U.S. news
Prosecutor wants 19 women to testify at Bill Cosby retrial
Bill Cosby Scandal
'Smacks of fraud': House releases Glenn Simpson Trump-dossier testimony
Congress
Gymnastics doctor complains it's too hard to listen to victim stories
U.S. news
Phony job and secret searches: Inside the takedown of a suspected spy
U.S. news
'Look at her!' Coach blasts gymnastics doctor for hiding face
U.S. news
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18
Week in Pictures
President Trump's first-year strides and stumbles
Politics News
In Gaza, Palestinians face uncertainty as Trump declares financial freeze
Photo
Lesbian veteran, 90, finally gets her 'honorable discharge'
NBC OUT
Pelosi goes where no political leader has gone before: 'Drag Race'
NBC OUT
Pelosi goes where no political leader has gone before: 'Drag Race'
NBC OUT
Gay couple was sent Satan pamphlets instead of wedding programs, suit says
NBC OUT
Gay Olympian Adam Rippon spars with Mike Pence
NBC OUT
New Trump HHS rules reverse Obama protections
NBC OUT
Toronto serial killer? Man arrested for gay village murders
NBC OUT
New Trump HHS rules reverse Obama protections
NBC OUT
Toronto serial killer? Man arrested for gay village murders
NBC OUT
Trump draws criticism with move to protect medical providers who oppose abortion
NBC OUT
Blaze Bernstein murder suspect returned to crime scene, prosecutors say
NBC OUT
With military ban on hold, trans recruit tries to fulfill dream
NBC OUT
Coming out changes the game for Olympian Gus Kenworthy
NBC OUT
Immigrants to Congress: 'We have expiration date for our lives'
Latino
Ricky Martin cracks up with TV reporter's ultimate fan moment
Latino
Ricky Martin cracks up with TV reporter's ultimate fan moment
Latino
Despite U.S.-Cuba tensions, more Americans attend Havana's famed jazz festival
Latino
Volunteers a crucial lifeline in Puerto Rico's remote areas
Puerto Rico Crisis
Is Trump carrying out a mass deportation? It feels that way to some
Latino
Wave of looting by hungry mobs spreads fear in Venezuela
World
Is Trump carrying out a mass deportation? It feels that way to some
Latino
Wave of looting by hungry mobs spreads fear in Venezuela
World
Ex-FEMA nominee helps win $133M Puerto Rico hurricane contract
White House
Michigan father deported after living in U.S. for 30 years
U.S. news
Rebel ex-policeman among dead in Venezuela shootout
Venezuela Crisis
Pope begs forgiveness for 'irreparable damage' caused by sex abuse in Chile
Pope Francis
'What tofu should be': This former banker left finance to master tofu
News
On this dating app for Muslims, women get to make the first move
Asian America
On this dating app for Muslims, women get to make the first move
Asian America
How three first-generation immigrants are using machine learning to improve mental health care
Asian America
Family of man fatally shot by police before graduation sues sheriff
Asian America
Broadway diversity improves for all but Asian Americans, report finds
Asian America
Electric bikes can help immigrant workers. But in New York, they're banned.
Asian America
Broadway diversity improves for all but Asian Americans, report finds
Asian America
Electric bikes can help immigrant workers. But in New York, they're banned.
Asian America
'Secret war' veterans ask Congress for national cemetery burials
Asian America
Settlement reached in NYPD religious facial hair policy lawsuit
Asian America
The legacy of this California farm endures beyond exclusion and internment
News
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team
NBC Sports
Baltimore embraces a controversial policing strategy
U.S. news
Universities come to grips with dark slave history
NBCBLK
Universities come to grips with dark slave history
NBCBLK
Baltimore names new police commissioner during record murder rate
News
Baltimore police commissioner replaced amid record murder rate
U.S. news
On this dating app for Muslims, women get to make the first move
Asian America
Prosecutor wants 19 women to testify at Bill Cosby retrial
Bill Cosby Scandal
On this dating app for Muslims, women get to make the first move
Asian America
Prosecutor wants 19 women to testify at Bill Cosby retrial
Bill Cosby Scandal
White supremacists committed most extremist killings in 2017: ADL
U.S. news
Ex-US envoys to Africa write letter to Trump following 's-hole countries' comment
NBCBLK
House Democrats look to censure Trump over 's***hole' comments
Politics
Alabama student expelled after making racial slurs
NBCBLK
Delta cracks down on service animals allowed on board
Airbus puts A380 superjumbo on death row amid weak sales
Watch crews clean up flood at JFK International Airport from water main break
Mystery noise forces Delta flight to turn around — twice
Rat on a plane: Flight canceled after rodent found
Chaos at customs as outage causes long lines at airports
Interactive: Who took over for men ousted over sexual misconduct?
Michael Douglas accused of inappropriate sexual behavior
Brigitte Bardot slams #MeToo movement as 'hypocritical, ridiculous'
Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: 'Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?'
'We were just kids': Victims confront ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar
Former gymnastics coach to Larry Nassar: 'Go to hell'
This police officer brings superheroes to life for sick children
Latest from Today.com
Halle Berry’s lavish home is the perfect place to display an Oscar
TODAY.com
21 things you need if you love wine as much as Kathie Lee and Hoda
TODAY Contributor
See how bold wallpaper completely transformed this small bathroom
TODAY.com
Iron left a mark? Here's how to get the scorch stain out of anything
TODAY.com
Poll: Economic satisfaction is booming, but it's not boosting Trump
Meet the Press
Trump at one year: From 'hopeful' to 'disgusted'
Meet the Press
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Unspeakable
Dateline
A Postcard from the Field: Oh Mai Goodness
Dateline