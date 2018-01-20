Feedback
Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images
Federal government shuts down after Senate talks fail

Congress
The government is shut down. What happens now?

White House
Trump blasts Roe v. Wade in satellite address to anti-abortion rally

White House
Feds to retry Sen. Menendez on corruption charges

Justice Department
Prosecutors reveal why Rand Paul was attacked by neighbor

Politics News
Trump travel ban heading to Supreme Court

Supreme Court
Trump's border wall models thwart U.S. commandos in tests

National Security
Jack Brockway / Virgin.com
Life after the White House: How Obama spent his first year out of office

Barack Obama
Evan Collis / DFES of Western Australia via AFP - Getty Images
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18
Week in Pictures
Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too

EXCLUSIVE
Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose, coroner and family say

Music
Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber testify against Larry Nassar

U.S. news
Hawaii false alarm: Ensuing chaos is teachable moment, experts say

U.S. news
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team

NBC Sports
Delta sets new guidelines on service animals allowed on board

Airplane Mode
California torture house: Teen who escaped overcame tremendous odds

U.S. news
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten denied parole by governor

U.S. news
The intergenerational feminist divide over #MeToo is both painful and necessary
Trump's second year starts with the government sputtering to a stop
USA Olympian Aly Raisman to Larry Nassar: ‘You are nothing’ USA Olympian Aly Raisman to Larry Nassar: ‘You are nothing’ USA Olympian Aly Raisman to Larry Nassar: ‘You are nothing’ USA Olympian Aly Raisman to Larry Nassar: ‘You are nothing’

News
You're Out: Trump's White House Staffing Shakeups
Politics
Saving migrants on the risky Mexico border crossing
News
How to survive a mass shooting
News
Ashleigh Banfield comments on Aziz Ansari controversy
News
Trump adds confusion to shutdown battle
Nightly News
Amanda Edwards / FilmMagic via Getty Images file
The intergenerational feminist divide over #MeToo is both painful and necessary The intergenerational feminist divide over #MeToo is both painful and necessary The intergenerational feminist divide over #MeToo is both painful and necessary The intergenerational feminist divide over #MeToo is both painful and necessary

Think / Thought Experiment
Mary Turner / Reuters file
The issue with millennials isn't narcissism but our depressing culture of mass consumption
Think / Thought Experiment
David James / Warner Bros. Pictures
'12 Strong' proves Hollywood still believes only American lives matter in war
PeopleImages / Getty Images
How to use mindfulness to manage your money better How to use mindfulness to manage your money better How to use mindfulness to manage your money better How to use mindfulness to manage your money better

Better / Wellness
Nomad / Getty Images
The 5 most commonly believed fitness myths (that are holding you back)

Better / Diet Fitness
How to survive a mass shooting
World's biggest wind farm would have its own artificial island World's biggest wind farm would have its own artificial island World's biggest wind farm would have its own artificial island World's biggest wind farm would have its own artificial island

Mach / Environment
2017 was one of the hottest years on record, NASA says

Mach / Environment
A space station is falling to Earth. Here's where it could land.

Mach / Space

NBC Left Field

Saving migrants on the risky Mexico border crossing Saving migrants on the risky Mexico border crossing Saving migrants on the risky Mexico border crossing Saving migrants on the risky Mexico border crossing

LeftField
Choose NBC Left Field's next story

LeftField
Native American women speak out about sexual violence
Amy Sancetta / AP
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team

NBC Sports
Watch, read what Aly Raisman had to say when she faced Nassar

NBC Sports
Tom Brady listed as questionable, should Patriots be concerned?

NBC Sports
Autopsy reveals morphine, Ambien in Roy Halladay's system at time of death

NBC Sports
Tim Tebow invited to Mets major league camp for spring training

NBC Sports
Most decorated female U.S. Olympic skier announces retirement

NBC Sports
Heisman-winning QB Baker Mayfield is lobbying to have this team draft him

NBC Sports
Some Jaguars aren't buying that Tom Brady is actually injured

NBC Sports
Vikings fans' donations to charity of Saints' punter tops $100K

NBC Sports

U.S. News

David Goldman / AP file
Delta sets new guidelines on service animals allowed on board Delta sets new guidelines on service animals allowed on board Delta sets new guidelines on service animals allowed on board

Airplane Mode
Anthony Quintano / via Twitter
Hawaii false alarm: Ensuing chaos is teachable moment, experts say

U.S. news
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten denied parole by governor

U.S. news
Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too

EXCLUSIVE
To reverse murder rate, Baltimore embraces a controversial policing strategy

U.S. news
Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber testify against Larry Nassar

U.S. news
To reverse murder rate, Baltimore embraces a controversial policing strategy

U.S. news
Baltimore names new police commissioner during record murder rate
News
Classmate speaks out about California ‘House of Horrors’ victim
Nightly News
Gymnastics stars speak out against Larry Nassar
Nightly News
How a government shutdown will affect you
Anthony Wallace / AFP - Getty Images file
Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too

EXCLUSIVE
Mattis: Military's primary focus is Russia and China, not terrorism
Nightly News
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces pregnancy

World
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team

NBC Sports
Despite U.S.-Cuba tensions, more Americans attend Havana's famed jazz festival

Latino
Right-wing demand to #ReleaseTheMemo endorsed by Russian bots, trolls

Congress
Shirtless Vladimir Putin takes dip in icy Russian lake
World
Trump's border wall models thwart U.S. commandos in tests

National Security
World's biggest wind farm would have its own artificial island

Environment
Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty Images
Federal government shuts down after Senate talks fail Federal government shuts down after Senate talks fail Federal government shuts down after Senate talks fail

Congress
Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images file
Poll: More than half of Americans strongly disapprove of Trump

Meet the Press
Trump's second year starts with the government sputtering to a stop

Politics News
Life after the White House: How Obama spent his first year out of office

Barack Obama
The government is shut down. What happens now?

White House
Trump becomes first sitting president to address ‘March for Life’ rally
Nightly News
How a government shutdown will affect you
How a government shutdown will affect you

The clock is ticking for a deal to avoid a government shutdown
The clock is ticking for a deal to avoid a government shutdown

Prosecutors reveal why Rand Paul was attacked by neighbor

Politics News
Trump travel ban heading to Supreme Court

Charlie Litchfield / Idaho Press-Tribune via AP
Trump HHS reverses Obama protections for medical providers Trump HHS reverses Obama protections for medical providers Trump HHS reverses Obama protections for medical providers Trump HHS reverses Obama protections for medical providers

NBC OUT
Flu epidemic three times worse than last year at this time
Nightly News
Influenza might be spread simply by breathing, study finds

Health news
Flu season intensifies; 30 children have died

Nightly News
The 5 most commonly believed fitness myths (that are holding you back)

Health news
Researchers take step towards a better flu vaccine

Nightly News
Vaccine rates are up, but so are refusals

Health news
The search for a better flu vaccine
Nightly News
How one man lost 50 pounds using the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet

Features
Samir Hussein / Getty Images file
Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose, coroner and family say Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose, coroner and family say Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose, coroner and family say

Music
WGN TV / WGN TV
Ricky Martin cracks up with TV reporter's ultimate fan moment

Latino
Brothers behind H.S. sports venture win LeBron James' backing

U.S. news
'12 Strong' proves Hollywood still believes only American lives matter in war
A new editor brings new ideas to a predictable Vanity Fair

U.S. news
Brigitte Bardot brands #MeToo movement 'hypocritical, ridiculous'

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
A new editor brings new ideas to a predictable Vanity Fair

U.S. news
The replacements: Who took over for men ousted over sexual misconduct?

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Michael Douglas is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: 'Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?'

Sexual Misconduct: A Growing List
Widow of Eagles co-founder Glenn Frey files wrongful death suit against hospital

DJIA 26071.72 +53.91(0.21%)
NASDAQ 7336.38 +40.33(0.55%)
S&P 500 2810.30 +12.27(0.44%)
Richard Drew / AP
How will Wall Street react if the government shuts down — and is your 401(k) safe? How will Wall Street react if the government shuts down — and is your 401(k) safe? How will Wall Street react if the government shuts down — and is your 401(k) safe? How will Wall Street react if the government shuts down — and is your 401(k) safe?

Economy
Delta sets new guidelines on service animals allowed on board

Airplane Mode
How to use mindfulness to manage your money better

Personal Finance
The cost of a monthly Amazon Prime membership is getting higher

Business News
Amazon picks 20 finalists for ‘HQ2’ second headquarters location
Nightly News
Why Amazon's HQ2 guessing game is PR genius

Business News
Apple lauded for its new multibillion-dollar investments. But were they already part of the plan?

Business News
How to safely sell those unwanted gift cards

Consumer
Amazon picks 20 finalists for 'HQ2' second headquarters location

Anthony Wallace / AFP - Getty Images file
Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too Alleged CIA China turncoat Lee may have compromised U.S. spies in Russia too

EXCLUSIVE
Maksim Blinov / Sputnik via AP
Right-wing demand to #ReleaseTheMemo endorsed by Russian bots, trolls

Congress
Gymnasts Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber testify against Larry Nassar

U.S. news
USA Gymnastics abandons Karolyi Ranch amid sex-abuse scandal

U.S. news
Prosecutor wants 19 women to testify against Bill Cosby at retrial

Bill Cosby Scandal
The Mueller effect: FARA filings soar in shadow of Manafort, Flynn probes

U.S. news
Prosecutor wants 19 women to testify against Bill Cosby at retrial

Bill Cosby Scandal
House Intelligence Committee releases Glenn Simpson Trump-dossier testimony

Congress
Larry Nassar complains it's too hard to listen to victim stories

U.S. news
FBI created job for suspected spy Jerry Lee to lure him to U.S.

U.S. news
Coach slams gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar for hiding his face

U.S. news

Evan Collis / DFES of Western Australia via AFP - Getty Images
The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18 The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18 The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18 The Week in Pictures: Jan. 11 - 18

Week in Pictures
Carlos Barria / Reuters
President Trump's first-year strides and stumbles
Politics News
Mohammed Salem / Reuters
In Gaza, Palestinians face uncertainty as Trump declares financial freeze
Lesbian veteran, 90, expelled from Air Force in '55, finally gets her 'honorable discharge' Lesbian veteran, 90, expelled from Air Force in '55, finally gets her 'honorable discharge' Lesbian veteran, 90, expelled from Air Force in '55, finally gets her 'honorable discharge'

NBC OUT
Mary F. Calvert / RuPaul's Drag Race, for NBC News
Pelosi goes where no political leader has gone before: 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

NBC OUT
Gay couple was sent Satan pamphlets instead of wedding programs, lawsuit says

NBC OUT
Before the Games, gay Olympian Adam Rippon spars with Mike Pence

NBC OUT
Toronto serial killer? Man arrested for gay village murders

NBC OUT
Trump HHS reverses Obama protections for medical providers

NBC OUT
Toronto serial killer? Man arrested for gay village murders

NBC OUT
Trump draws criticism with move to protect medical providers who oppose abortion

NBC OUT
Suspect in Blaze Bernstein murder returned to scene of crime, prosecutors say

NBC OUT
With military ban on hold, transgender recruit tries to fulfill dream

NBC OUT
Coming out changes the game for Olympian Gus Kenworthy

Win McNamee / Getty Images
Immigrants to Congress: 'We have expiration date for our lives' Immigrants to Congress: 'We have expiration date for our lives' Immigrants to Congress: 'We have expiration date for our lives'

Latino
WGN TV / WGN TV
Ricky Martin cracks up with TV reporter's ultimate fan moment

Latino
Despite U.S.-Cuba tensions, more Americans attend Havana's famed jazz festival

Latino
In remote areas of hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, volunteers are a lifeline

Puerto Rico Crisis
Wave of looting by hungry mobs spreads fear in Venezuela

World
Is Trump carrying out a mass deportation? It feels that way to some

Latino
Wave of looting by hungry mobs spreads fear in Venezuela

World
FEMA nominee who withdrew helps win $133M Puerto Rico hurricane contract

White House
Michigan father deported to Mexico after living in U.S. for three decades

U.S. news
Rebel Venezuelan ex-police officer accused in helicopter attack killed in shootout

Venezuela Crisis
Pope Francis begs forgiveness for Chile priest sex abuse

'What tofu should be': This former banker left finance to master tofu 'What tofu should be': This former banker left finance to master tofu 'What tofu should be': This former banker left finance to master tofu

News
On Eshq, a dating app for Muslims, women get to make the first move

Asian America
How three first-generation immigrants are using machine learning to improve mental health care

Asian America
Family of man fatally shot by police before graduation sues sheriff

Asian America
Electric bikes can help immigrant workers. But in New York, they're banned.

Asian America
Broadway diversity improves for all but Asian Americans, report finds

Asian America
Electric bikes can help immigrant workers. But in New York, they're banned.

Asian America
'Secret war' veterans ask Congress for national cemetery burials

Asian America
Settlement reached in NYPD religious facial hair policy lawsuit

Asian America
The legacy of this California farm endures beyond exclusion and internment
News
IOC approves unified Korea Olympic team

Kim Hairston / The Baltimore Sun via AP
To reverse murder rate, Baltimore embraces a controversial policing strategy To reverse murder rate, Baltimore embraces a controversial policing strategy To reverse murder rate, Baltimore embraces a controversial policing strategy

U.S. news
The Washington Post / The Washington Post/Getty Images
'Liberty and slavery are intertwined:' How universities are addressing undesirable pasts

NBCBLK
Baltimore names new police commissioner during record murder rate
News
Baltimore police commissioner Kevin Davis replaced by mayor amid record murder rate

U.S. news
Prosecutor wants 19 women to testify against Bill Cosby at retrial

Bill Cosby Scandal
On Eshq, a dating app for Muslims, women get to make the first move

Asian America
Prosecutor wants 19 women to testify against Bill Cosby at retrial

Bill Cosby Scandal
White supremacists committed most extremist killings in 2017, ADL says

U.S. news
78 ex-US envoys to Africa write letter to Trump following 's-hole countries' comment

NBCBLK
House Democrats look to censure Trump over 's***hole' comments
Politics
Alabama student expelled after using 'n-word' in social media videos

David Goldman / AP file
Delta sets new guidelines on service animals allowed on board Delta sets new guidelines on service animals allowed on board Delta sets new guidelines on service animals allowed on board Delta sets new guidelines on service animals allowed on board

Francois Mori / AP file
Airbus could abandon A380 superjumbo without Emirates deal

Video

London-bound Delta passengers on flight that got turned around twice

Rat boards flight at Oakland, California, airport, forces cancellation

Outage at Customs and Border Protection leads to long lines at airports

AP
The replacements: Who took over for men ousted over sexual misconduct? The replacements: Who took over for men ousted over sexual misconduct? The replacements: Who took over for men ousted over sexual misconduct? The replacements: Who took over for men ousted over sexual misconduct?

Richard Shotwell / AP file
Michael Douglas is accused of inappropriate sexual behavior

Brigitte Bardot brands #MeToo movement 'hypocritical, ridiculous'

Dylan Farrow on Woody Allen: 'Why shouldn't I want to bring him down?'

'We were just kids': Victims confront ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar
Former gymnastics coach to Larry Nassar: 'Go to hell'
This police officer brings superheroes to life for sick children This police officer brings superheroes to life for sick children This police officer brings superheroes to life for sick children
Halle Berry's lavish former home is the perfect place to display an Oscar

TODAY.com
21 things you need if you love wine as much as Kathie Lee and Hoda

TODAY Contributor
See how bold wallpaper completely transformed this small bathroom

TODAY.com
Iron left a mark? Here's how to get the scorch stain out of anything

TODAY.com
Kyle Mazza / Sipa USA via AP
Poll: Economic satisfaction is booming, but it's not boosting Trump

Meet the Press
Mike Segar / Reuters file
Trump at one year: From 'hopeful' to 'disgusted' Trump at one year: From 'hopeful' to 'disgusted'

Meet the Press
DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Unspeakable DATELINE FRIDAY SNEAK PEEK: Unspeakable
Dateline
A Postcard from the Field: Oh Mai Goodness A Postcard from the Field: Oh Mai Goodness
Dateline