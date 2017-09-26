Sections
Top Stories
With Latest Crisis, Puerto Rico Governor Fears a Mass Exodus
4 NCAA Basketball Coaches Charged With Taking Bribes
Trump: U.S. 'Totally Prepared' for 'Devastating' Action Against N. Korea
Airplane Mode: An Odd and Unsettling New Era in Air Travel
Roger Stone Denies Russian Collusion in Combative Statement
Republicans Prepare to Unveil Expensive Tax Reform Outline
Trump: I 'Felt Ashamed' After NFL Protests
Senate Republicans Abandon Obamacare Repeal Effort
Sessions Says Speech Codes Make College 'a Shelter for Fragile Egos'
Saudi Arabia to End Ban on Women Drivers
Why Does It Take Companies So Long to Admit a Hack?
Alabama GOP Front-Runner Brandishes Revolver at Rally
Test May Find CTE in Living Football Players
Groom Saves Drowning Boy During Wedding Photo Shoot
Latest
Bribery Scandal Exposes 'Dark Underbelly' of College Basketball, Feds Say
Construction Begins on Prototypes for Trump's Border Wall
DEA Chief Resigns After Criticizing Trump
Feds Now Say Wisconsin Voter System Was Not Scanned by Russians
A Bathroom Door Saved This U.S. Med Student's Life During Hurricane Maria
Weather
Anthony Weiner Gets 21 Months in Prison. It Could Have Been Worse.
U.S. news
10 Fall Superfoods to Add to Your Menu Right Now
6 Ways 'This Is Us' Is Basically Free Therapy
How to Take the Stress Out of Saving for Retirement
The Best Lifestyle Choice for Saving the Planet Just Might Surprise You
Earthquake Early-Warning System Is Coming to the West Coast
NCAA Assistant Coaches Named in Alleged Corruption Scandal
President Trump Says He's Not 'Preoccupied' With the NFL
Bucs' Gerald McCoy Tells Online Critics to Talk to Him Face to Face
Patriots Apologize for Charging Fans Up to $5 for Tap Water
Jerry Jones, Cowboys Take Knee Before National Anthem
Ben Roethlisberger Has Regrets About Team's Anthem Protest
Yankees' Aaron Judge Breaks Mark McGwire's Record
Lawmaker Wants to Pull State Money From Saints After Protest
Bribery Scandal Exposes 'Dark Underbelly' of College Basketball, Feds Say
Officers to Be Reprimanded for Taking a Knee While in Uniform
Pat Tillman's Widow Says His Memory Shouldn't Be Politicized
Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys in Taking a Knee Over Trump
'Shackles From the Deep' Explores Mystery of Sunken Slave Ship
Bribery Scandal Exposes 'Dark Underbelly' of College Basketball, Feds Say
DEA Chief Resigns After Criticizing Trump
DEA Chief Resigns After Criticizing Trump
With Latest Crisis, Puerto Rico Governor Fears a Mass Exodus
Attorney General: Speech Codes Make College 'a Shelter for Fragile Egos'
Test May Find CTE in Living Football Players
N. Korea May Not Have Noticed U.S. Bombers Flying Near Its Border
A Bathroom Door Saved This U.S. Med Student's Life During Hurricane Maria
Weather
World
World
Dozens of LGBTQ People Reportedly Arrested in Azerbaijan
Wait, How Many Nuclear Weapons Are There? And Who Has Them?
Otto Warmbier's Parents Blast North Korea: 'They Are Terrorists'
Alabama GOP Front-Runner Brandishes Revolver at Rally
Construction Begins on Prototypes for Trump's Border Wall
DEA Chief Resigns After Criticizing Trump
Feds Now Say Wisconsin Voter System Was Not Scanned by Russians
GOP Sen. Corker Announces He Won't Seek Reelection
GOP Sen. Corker Announces He Won't Seek Reelection
Attorney General: Speech Codes Make College 'a Shelter for Fragile Egos'
Republicans Prepare to Unveil Expensive Tax Reform Outline
Senate Republicans Abandon Obamacare Repeal Effort
Trump: I 'Felt Ashamed' After NFL Protests
Why Bags Are Wrecking Our Backs
Test May Find CTE in Living Football Players
10 Fall Superfoods to Add to Your Menu Right Now
6 Ways 'This Is Us' Is Basically Free Therapy
Vaccine Skeptic Message Gets Bolder
A Bathroom Door Saved This U.S. Med Student's Life During Hurricane Maria
6 Grab-and-Go Protein-Rich Snacks
Why Hard Facts Aren't Enough to Alter Our Beliefs
Was Jordin Sparks Sending a National Anthem Message to Trump?
For Artist Audrey Mok, Drawing Archie Comics Has Been a 'Dream'
Lady Gaga Thanks Beyonce for Gifts During Struggle With Chronic Pain
Pregnant Jessica Alba on the 'Exhausting' Pressure to Be Perfect
Pregnant Jessica Alba on the 'Exhausting' Pressure to Be Perfect
'Kingsman' Dethrones 'It' With $39 Million Debut
Power Gays, Pussy Hats and Politics All Provide Fodder in 'Will & Grace' Revival
Fans Petition to 'Make Wonder Woman Bisexual' in Movie Sequel
Dominican Rapper Cardi B Is Officially Number One in the Charts
Equifax CEO Steps Down After Epic Data Breach
Identity Thieves Could Use Your Equifax Data to Have Surgery
Airplane Mode: An Odd and Unsettling New Era in Air Travel
There's No Clowning Around When It Comes to Building a Circus Business
How to Take the Stress Out of Saving for Retirement
NFL Is Back on the Big Screen — but Fans Are Watching It on Their Phones
The Best Lifestyle Choice for Saving the Planet Just Might Surprise You
See How Burt's Bees' Lip Balm Is Made From Start to Finish
16 Fun Couples Costume Ideas for Halloween
Why Hard Facts Aren't Enough to Alter Our Beliefs
Why Bags Are Wrecking Our Backs
Why Bags Are Wrecking Our Backs
Angry? Here's How to Make a Difference
Are You a Pepper Lover? Then Meet Maricel Presilla, a Culinary Indiana Jones
8 Ways to Cut Calories and Cost at the Grocery Store
A Beauty Blogger's Insider Tips for Traveling the World on a Budget
Bribery Scandal Exposes 'Dark Underbelly' of College Basketball, Feds Say
Anthony Weiner Going to Prison for Almost Two Years in Sexting Scandal
Suspect Charged With Murder in Mass Shooting at Church
Will Racial Slur by Juror Derail Georgia Execution?
Cuba Tells U.N. It Has Clean Hands in U.S. Embassy Mystery
911 Outages Imperil Public Safety in Cincinnati and Elsewhere
911 Outages Imperil Public Safety in Cincinnati and Elsewhere
Advocates Slam 'Needless' Police Killing of Deaf Man
Manafort Offered Russian Billionaire Private Briefings on 2016 Race
Trump Leaning Toward Decertifying Iran Nuclear Deal, Sources Say
U.S. to Allies: The U.S. Believes in Diplomacy, Despite Trump's Words
Dozens of LGBTQ People Reportedly Arrested in Azerbaijan
Fans Petition to 'Make Wonder Woman Bisexual' in Movie Sequel
For LGBTQ Immigrants, Finding Community Is a Means of Survival
Power Gays, Pussy Hats and Politics All Provide Fodder in 'Will & Grace' Revival
Trump Admin. Will Urge Court to Rule Against Gay Workers' Rights
'Make America Straight Again': Students Harassed at Homecoming Parade
'Make America Straight Again': Students Harassed at Homecoming Parade
Seven Arrested in Egypt After Raising Rainbow Flag at Concert
Australians' Support of Gay Marriage Weakens in New Poll
'It Was Horrible': Billie Jean King Recalls Being Outed
Lesbian Wins Right to Spousal Visa in Landmark Hong Kong Case
Hispanic Heritage Month 2017: #NBCLatino20
#NBCLatino20: The Lowrider Scholar, Denise Sandoval
Lawmakers Press Administration to Step Up Aid to Puerto Rico
Trump to Visit Puerto Rico Next Week
On Third Anniversary, Relatives, Activists Remember Missing Mexican Students
'You Feel Like You're Forgotten': Puerto Ricans Plead for More Aid
'You Feel Like You're Forgotten': Puerto Ricans Plead for More Aid
Poll: Latinos' Racism Concerns Growing
With Latest Crisis, Puerto Rico Governor Fears a Mass Exodus
Latin Curated Brings Colombian, Latin American Designers to U.S.
Composer Tania León Hopes 'The Little Rock Nine' Opera Fosters Dialogue
She Lost Her Son to Cancer. Now, This Artist Is Helping Patients Express Themselves.
For Artist Audrey Mok, Drawing Archie Comics Has Been a 'Dream'
How Bruce Lee's Protégé Helped the Dallas Cowboys Win a Super Bowl and Changed the NFL
#WearImFrom: What a T-Shirt Can Say About a Family Legacy
Ali Fazal's New Role Spotlights Queen Victoria's Forgotten Muslim Adviser
Asian-American Family Threatened After Displaying Black Lives Matter Sign
Asian-American Family Threatened After Displaying Black Lives Matter Sign
San Francisco to Unveil Statue Honoring World War II-Era 'Comfort Women'
Actress Michelle Yeoh Celebrates 'Star Trek' Diversity
In 'Little Soldiers,' an American Mom Explores the Good (and Bad) of Chinese Schools
N. Korea May Not Have Noticed U.S. Bombers Flying Near Its Border
Tour Gives Glimpse Into the Past of Oklahoma's Historic All-Black Towns
'Shackles From the Deep' Explores Mystery of Sunken Slave Ship
Officers to Be Reprimanded for Taking a Knee While in Uniform
Obama Reveals Leadership Advice He's Given His Daughters
Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys in Taking a Knee Over Trump
Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys in Taking a Knee Over Trump
Segregation Lingers 60 Years After Little Rock
97-Year-Old WWII Vet Took a Knee — and Goes Viral
Dominican Rapper Cardi B Is Officially Number One in the Charts
Feds Now Say Wisconsin Voter System Was Not Scanned by Russians
21 States Told Their Election Systems Targeted by Hackers
Facebook Says It Will Hand Russia-Linked Ads to Congress as Trump Bemoans 'Hoax'
SEC Discloses Hackers Breached Its Filing System
Judge Sets $30K Bail for Cyber Expert Accused in Malware Case
Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Cyberattack Arrested by FBI
Airplane Mode: An Odd and Unsettling New Era in Air Travel
Airfares for Many Travelers Rise Thanks to Bag Fees
Ex-Airline Worker Countersues 71-Year-Old Man in Shoving Incident
Court Rules FAA Must Rethink Airline Seat Size Rules
Six Overseas Airlines Now Free of U.S. Laptop Ban
U.S. to Hold Off on Further Airline Laptop Bans
A Look at the Ancient Underwater Forest Found Along Alabama Coast
13 new books you'll want to curl up with this fall
Will this $10 silk eye mask with 8,000 positive reviews help you sleep better?
5 cleaning hacks to keep your wooden cutting board in tip-top shape
This hilarious parody nails what it's really like to shop at T.J. Maxx
A Win for Roy Moore Could Spell Trouble for Trump and the GOP
First Read's Morning Clips: Collins Delivers Fatal Blow to Health Bill
Man Convicted of Murdering Nursing Student Holly Bobo
Suspect Charged With Murder in Mass Shooting at Church
