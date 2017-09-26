Feedback
Joe Raedle / Getty Images
Mass Exodus From Puerto Rico Feared After Hurricane and Debt Crisis

Latino
4 NCAA Basketball Coaches, Adidas Executive Charged in Bribe Scheme

U.S. news
Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
Trump: U.S. 'Totally Prepared' for 'Devastating' Action Against N. Korea

Donald Trump
Photo illustration by Mike Kelley
Airplane Mode: An Odd and Unsettling Era in Air Travel

Airplane Mode
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters
Roger Stone Denies Russian Collusion in Combative Statement

Politics News
Republicans Prepare to Unveil Expensive Tax Reform Outline

Congress
Trump: I 'Felt Ashamed' After 'Disgraceful' NFL Protests

Donald Trump
Senate Republicans Abandon Obamacare Repeal Effort for Now

Congress
Attorney General: Speech Codes Make College 'a Shelter for Fragile Egos'

U.S. news
Saudi Arabia to End Ban on Women Drivers

World
Putting Together the Puzzle of What Happened After a Breach

Security
Alabama Senate Race: Roy Moore Wields Revolver, as Pence Vouches for Luther Strange

Elections
Test Might Diagnose Brain Damage in Living Football Players

Health news
Photographer Captures Groom Saving Drowning Boy

World

Latest

Bribery Scandal Exposes 'Dark Underbelly' of College Basketball, Feds Say
U.S. news

Construction Begins on Prototypes for Trump's Border Wall
Donald Trump

DEA Chief Resigns After Criticizing Trump
U.S. news

Feds Now Say Wisconsin Voter System Was Not Scanned by Russians
Hacking of America

Top Videos

Video
Puerto Rico Facing Humanitarian Crisis After Maria

Puerto Rico Facing Humanitarian Crisis After Maria

News
Trump Denies Being More Occupied With NFL Than Puerto Rico
Video

Trump Denies Being More Occupied With NFL Than Puerto Rico

Politics
FEMA Aid Still Not Reaching Centralized Parts Of Puerto Rico
Video

FEMA Aid Still Not Reaching Centralized Parts Of Puerto Rico

News
Dallas Mavericks Players Assist In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts
Video

Dallas Mavericks Players Assist In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

News
McConnell: Senate Turning to Twin Priority – Tax Reform
Video

McConnell: Senate Turning to Twin Priority – Tax Reform

Politics
Trump Says U.S. 'Totally Prepared' for Military Option in North Korea
Video

Trump Says U.S. 'Totally Prepared' for Military Option in North Korea

Politics
BETTER

Love and Lemons
10 Fall Superfoods to Add to Your Menu Right Now

10 Fall Superfoods to Add to Your Menu Right Now

Better / Diet Fitness
Ron Batzdorff / NBC
6 Ways 'This Is Us' Is Basically Free Therapy

6 Ways 'This Is Us' Is Basically Free Therapy

Better / Relationships
Syda Productions / Shutterstock
How to Take the Stress Out of Saving for Retirement

How to Take the Stress Out of Saving for Retirement

Better / Money

Mach

Tara Moore / Getty Images
The Best Lifestyle Choice for Saving the Planet Just Might Surprise You

The Best Lifestyle Choice for Saving the Planet Just Might Surprise You

Mach / Environment
A Ring That Could Unlock Everything In Your Electronic Future
Video

A Ring That Could Unlock Everything In Your Electronic Future

Mach
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Earthquake Early-Warning System Is Coming to the West Coast

Earthquake Early-Warning System Is Coming to the West Coast

Mach / Environment

Sports

NCAA Assistant Coaches Named in Alleged Corruption Scandal

NCAA Assistant Coaches Named in Alleged Corruption Scandal

NBC Sports

President Trump Says He's Not 'Preoccupied' With the NFL

NBC Sports

Bucs' Gerald McCoy Tells Online Critics to Talk to Him Face to Face

NBC Sports
Patriots Apologize After Charging Fans Up to $5 for Tap Water

Patriots Apologize for Charging Fans Up to $5 for Tap Water

NBC Sports
Jerry Jones, Cowboys Take Knee Before National Anthem

Jerry Jones, Cowboys Take Knee Before National Anthem

NBC Sports
Superstar NFL QB has Some Regrets About Team's Anthem Protest

Ben Roethlisberger Has Regrets About Team's Anthem Protest

NBC Sports
Yankees Rookie Superstar Breaks Mark McGwire's Record

Yankees' Aaron Judge Breaks Mark McGwire's Record

NBC Sports

Lawmaker Wants to Pull State Money From Saints After Protest

NBC Sports
U.S. news

U.S. News

Aleta Clark. / via Instagram
Chicago Police Officers to Be Reprimanded for Taking a Knee in Uniform

Officers to Be Reprimanded for Taking a Knee While in Uniform

U.S. news
Photography Plus via Williamson Stealth Media Solutions / AP file
Pat Tillman's Widow Criticizes 'Politicized' Use of His Image

U.S. news
Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys in Taking a Knee Over Trump's National Anthem Comments

U.S. news
'Shackles From the Deep' Explores Mystery of Sunken Slave Ship

NBCBLK
DEA Chief Chuck Rosenberg Resigns After Criticizing Trump Remarks on Police Conduct

U.S. news
4 NCAA Basketball Coaches, Adidas Executive Charged in Bribe Scheme

U.S. news
DEA Chief Chuck Rosenberg Resigns After Criticizing Trump Remarks on Police Conduct

U.S. news
Mass Exodus From Puerto Rico Feared After Hurricane and Debt Crisis

Latino
Attorney General: Speech Codes Make College 'a Shelter for Fragile Egos'

U.S. news
Test Might Diagnose Brain Damage in Living Football Players

Health news
Corruption Charges Revealed in Ongoing College Basketball Investigation
Video

Corruption Charges Revealed in Ongoing College Basketball Investigation

News

World News

Sgt. Joshua Smoot / U.S. Air Force via EPA
North Korea May Not Have Detected U.S. Bombers Near Its Border

N. Korea May Not Have Noticed U.S. Bombers Flying Near Its Border

North Korea
U.S. Student Reveals How He Survived Hurricane Maria on Dominica

Weather
Saudi Arabia to End Ban on Women Drivers

World
Photographer Captures Groom Saving Drowning Boy

World
Trump: U.S. 'Totally Prepared' for 'Devastating' Action Against N. Korea

Donald Trump
Dozens of LGBTQ People Reportedly Arrested in Azerbaijan

NBC OUT
How Many Nuclear Weapons Exist? U.N. Calls for Total Elimination of Nukes

U.S. news
Otto Warmbier's Parents Rip N. Korea as 'Terrorists' Who 'Destroyed' Son

National Security
U.S. Wants to Solve North Korea Crisis Through Diplomacy, Mattis Says
Video

U.S. Wants to Solve North Korea Crisis Through Diplomacy, Mattis Says

News
Politics

NBC News
Alabama Senate Race: Roy Moore Wields Revolver, as Pence Vouches for Luther Strange

Elections
David McNew / AFP/Getty Images
Construction Begins on Prototypes for Trump's Border Wall

Donald Trump
DEA Chief Chuck Rosenberg Resigns After Criticizing Trump Remarks on Police Conduct

U.S. news
Homeland Security Now Says Wisconsin Elections System Was Not Scanned by Russians

Hacking of America
They're Just Kids, But These Little Lobbyists Are Fighting to Save Obamacare
Video

They're Just Kids, But These Little Lobbyists Are Fighting to Save Obamacare

Health
GOP Sen. Corker Announces He Won't Seek Reelection

Congress
Attorney General: Speech Codes Make College 'a Shelter for Fragile Egos'

U.S. news
Republicans Prepare to Unveil Expensive Tax Reform Outline

Congress
Senate Republicans Abandon Obamacare Repeal Effort for Now

Congress
Trump: I 'Felt Ashamed' After 'Disgraceful' NFL Protests

Donald Trump

Health

Jamie Grill / Getty Images/Blend Images
Why Our Bags Are Wrecking Our Backs

Health news
They're Just Kids, But These Little Lobbyists Are Fighting to Save Obamacare
Video

They're Just Kids, But These Little Lobbyists Are Fighting to Save Obamacare

Health
Test Might Diagnose Brain Damage in Living Football Players

Health news
10 Fall Superfoods to Add to Your Menu Right Now

Health news
6 Ways 'This Is Us' Is Basically Free Therapy

Mental Health
Vaccine Skeptic Message Gets Bolder

Health news
U.S. Student Reveals How He Survived Hurricane Maria on Dominica

Weather
6 Protein-Rich Snacks to Fuel Your Workday

Health news
Why Hard Facts Aren't Enough to Alter Our Beliefs

Health news
Pop Culture

Christian Petersen / Getty Images
Was Jordin Sparks Sending Trump a Message at Cowboys-Cardinals Game?

U.S. news
Archie Comics
For Artist Audrey Mok, Drawing Archie Comics Has Been a 'Dream'

Asian America
Lady Gaga Thanks Beyonce for Gifts During Struggle With Chronic Pain

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Hold Hands at Invictus Games

Pregnant Jessica Alba on the 'Exhausting' Pressure to Be Perfect

'Will and Grace' Stars Visit Megyn Kelly on TODAY
Video

'Will and Grace' Stars Visit Megyn Kelly on TODAY

news
Pregnant Jessica Alba on the 'Exhausting' Pressure to Be Perfect

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Dethrones 'It' With $39 Million Debut

Movies
Power Gays, Pussy Hats and Politics All Provide Fodder in 'Will & Grace' Revival

NBC OUT
Fans Petition to 'Make Wonder Woman Bisexual' in Movie Sequel

NBC OUT
Dominican Rapper Cardi B Is Officially Number One in the Charts

Latino

Business

DJIA 22284.32 -11.77(-0.05%)
NASDAQ 6380.16 +9.57(0.15%)
S&P 500 2496.84 +0.18(0.01%)
Joey Ivansco / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP file
Equifax CEO Richard Smith Steps Down After Epic Breach

Consumer
Identity Thieves Could Use Leaked Equifax Data to Have Surgery on Your Dime

Consumer
Airplane Mode: An Odd and Unsettling Era in Air Travel

Airplane Mode
There's No Clowning Around When It Comes to Building a Circus Business

Your Business
How to Take the Stress Out of Saving for Retirement

Personal Finance
Are You the Office Jerk? You Probably Wouldn't Know It
Video

Are You the Office Jerk? You Probably Wouldn't Know It

Better
Is Game Night at the Sports Bar Becoming a Thing of the Past?

Consumer
Companies Look to Bridge U.S. 'Middle Skills' Gap
Video

Companies Look to Bridge U.S. 'Middle Skills' Gap

Nightly News
Uber Vows to Fight London Ban
Video

Uber Vows to Fight London Ban

Nightly News

Lifestyle

Tara Moore / Getty Images
The Best Lifestyle Choice for Saving the Planet Just Might Surprise You

Environment
SeongJoon Cho / Bloomberg via Getty Images
See How Burt's Bees' Lip Balm Is Made From Start to Finish

16 Fun Couples Costume Ideas for Halloween

Dr. Oz Reveals Best Foods for Heart Disease, Chronic Pain
Video

Dr. Oz Reveals Best Foods for Heart Disease, Chronic Pain

news
Why Our Bags Are Wrecking Our Backs

Health news
Why Hard Facts Aren't Enough to Alter Our Beliefs

Health news
Why Our Bags Are Wrecking Our Backs

Health news
7 Ways to Be a Better Activist for Causes You Believe In

Lifestyle
Think You Know and Love Hot or Sweet Peppers? You Have Not Met Maricel Presilla

Latino
8 Ways to Cut Calories and Cost at the Grocery Store

TODAY.com
An Instagram Star's Insider Tips for Traveling the World on a Budget

Lifestyle

Investigations

4 NCAA Basketball Coaches, Adidas Executive Charged in Bribe Scheme

U.S. news
Timothy A. Clary / AFP - Getty Images
Anthony Weiner Sentenced to Nearly Two Years in Prison for Sexting Scandal

U.S. news
Suspect Charged With Murder in Mass Shooting at Tennessee Church

U.S. news
Will Racial Slur by Juror Derail Georgia Execution of Keith Tharpe?

U.S. news
911 Outages Imperil Public Safety in Cincinnati and Elsewhere

TODAY.com
Cuba Tells U.N. It's Not Behind Sonic Incidents, Blasts Trump

U.S. news
911 Outages Imperil Public Safety in Cincinnati and Elsewhere

TODAY.com
Deaf Advocates Call Oklahoma Police Shooting 'Tragic but Not Surprising'

U.S. news
Manafort Offered Private Briefings on 2016 Race to Russian Billionaire

U.S. news
Trump Leaning Toward Decertifying Iran Nuclear Deal, Sources Say

National Security
U.S. to Allies: The U.S. Believes in Diplomacy, Despite Trump's Words

North Korea

NBC OUT

Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images file
Dozens of LGBTQ People Reportedly Arrested in Azerbaijan

NBC OUT
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Fans Petition to 'Make Wonder Woman Bisexual' in Movie Sequel

NBC OUT
For LGBTQ Immigrants, Finding Community Is a Means of Survival

NBC OUT
Power Gays, Pussy Hats and Politics All Provide Fodder in 'Will & Grace' Revival

NBC OUT
'Make America Straight Again': Students Harassed at Homecoming Parade

NBC OUT
Trump Administration Will Urge Court to Rule Against Gay Workers' Rights

NBC OUT
'Make America Straight Again': Students Harassed at Homecoming Parade

NBC OUT
Seven Arrested in Egypt After Raising Rainbow Flag at Concert

NBC OUT
Australians' Support of Gay Marriage Weakens in New Poll

NBC OUT
'It Was Horrible': Billie Jean King Recalls Being Outed in 1981

NBC OUT
British Lesbian Wins Right to Spousal Visa in Landmark Hong Kong Case

NBC OUT

Latino

Hispanic Heritage Month 2017: #NBCLatino20

Latino
#NBCLatino20: The Lowrider Scholar, Denise Sandoval

Latino
Rep. Nydia Velazquez: Response to Hurricane in Puerto Rico Is 'Totally Inefficient'

Latino
Trump to Visit Puerto Rico Next Week

Politics News
Hurricane Maria: Puerto Ricans Plead for More Federal Aid to Devastated Island

U.S. news
In NYC, Relatives, Activists Rally On Third Anniversary of 43 Missing Mexican Students

Latino
Hurricane Maria: Puerto Ricans Plead for More Federal Aid to Devastated Island

U.S. news
Poll: Latinos' Racism Concerns Grow, Expectations of Trump Drop

Latino
Mass Exodus From Puerto Rico Feared After Hurricane and Debt Crisis

Latino
Latin Curated Brings Colombian, Latin American Designers to U.S. Market
Opinion

Latino
'The Little Rock Nine' Composer Tania León Hopes Opera Fosters Important Dialogue

Education Nation

Asian America

Grace Hwang Lynch / NBC News
She Lost Her Son to Cancer. Now, This Artist Is Helping Patients Express Themselves.

Asian America
Archie Comics
For Artist Audrey Mok, Drawing Archie Comics Has Been a 'Dream'

Asian America
How Bruce Lee's Protégé Helped the Dallas Cowboys Win a Super Bowl and Changed the NFL

Asian America
#WearImFrom: What a T-Shirt Can Say About a Family Legacy

Asian America
Asian-American Family Threatened After Displaying Black Lives Matter Sign

Asian America
'Victoria and Abdul' Star Ali Fazal's New Role Spotlights Queen Victoria's Forgotten Muslim Adviser

Asian America
Asian-American Family Threatened After Displaying Black Lives Matter Sign

Asian America
San Francisco to Unveil Statue Honoring World War II-Era 'Comfort Women'

Asian America
From Bond Girl to 'Star Trek' Captain, Michelle Yeoh Wants to Keep Surprising You

Asian America
In 'Little Soldiers,' an American Mom Explores the Good (and Bad) of Chinese Schools

Asian America
North Korea May Not Have Detected U.S. Bombers Near Its Border

North Korea

NBCBLK

Tour Gives Glimpse Into the Past of Oklahoma's Historic All-Black Towns

NBCBLK
'Shackles From the Deep' Explores Mystery of Sunken Slave Ship

NBCBLK
Chicago Police Officers to Be Reprimanded for Taking a Knee in Uniform

U.S. news
Obama Reveals Leadership Advice He's Given His Daughters

TODAY.com
Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys in Taking a Knee Over Trump's National Anthem Comments

U.S. news
What NFL Fans Think Of Players Taking a Knee
Video

What NFL Fans Think Of Players Taking a Knee

News
Jerry Jones Leads Cowboys in Taking a Knee Over Trump's National Anthem Comments

U.S. news
Segregation Lingers in U.S. Schools 60 Years After Little Rock

NBCBLK
WWII Vet, 97, Takes a Knee to Support NFL Protests

U.S. news
NFL Players Lock Arms, Kneel During National Anthem to Protest Trump
Gallery

U.S. news
Dominican Rapper Cardi B Is Officially Number One in the Charts

Latino

Hacking of America

Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal via AP file
Homeland Security Now Says Wisconsin Elections System Was Not Scanned by Russians

Hacking of America
Andy Manis / Getty Images file
Federal Government Tells 21 States Election Systems Targeted by Hackers

Hacking of America
Facebook Says It Will Hand Russia-Linked Ads Over to Congress

Hacking of America
SEC Discloses Hackers Made Off With Data From Its Filing System

Hacking of America
Judge Sets $30K Bail for Cyber Expert Accused in Malware Case

Hacking of America
Researcher Who Stopped WannaCry Cyberattack Arrested in Las Vegas

Hacking of America

Airplane Mode

Photo illustration by Mike Kelley
Airplane Mode: An Odd and Unsettling Era in Air Travel

Airplane Mode
Airlines Make Billions in Bag and Change Fees, Setting a Record

Airplane Mode
Ex-United Airlines Employee Countersues Elderly Passenger in Shoving Incident

Airplane Mode
Court Rules the FAA Must Reconsider Regulating Airline Seat Size

Airplane Mode
Six Overseas Airlines Now Free of U.S. Laptop Ban

Airplane Mode
U.S. to Hold Off on Further Airline Laptop Bans

Airplane Mode
Shows

A Look at the Ancient Underwater Forest Found Along Alabama Coast
Nightly News

Latest from Today.com

13 new books you'll want to curl up with this fall

TODAY.com
Will this $10 silk eye mask with 8,000 positive reviews help you sleep better?

TODAY.com
5 cleaning hacks to keep your wooden cutting board in tip-top shape

TODAY.com
This is what it's really like to shop at T.J. Maxx, according to 'The Onion'

TODAY.com
Andrea Morales / for NBC News
A Win for Roy Moore Could Spell Trouble for Trump and the GOP

Meet the Press
Michael Reynolds / EPA
First Read's Morning Clips: Collins Delivers Fatal Blow to Health Bill

Meet the Press
Kenneth Cummings / The Jackson Sun via AP, Pool
Man Convicted of Murdering Nursing Student Holly Bobo

U.S. news
Metro Nashville Police Department
Suspect Charged With Murder in Mass Shooting at Tennessee Church

U.S. news