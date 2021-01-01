13 Alibis
How did a man who claims he had 13 alibi witnesses get convicted of murder and serve 20 years in prison? In this podcast from Dateline NBC, producer Dan Slepian chronicles the case of Richard Rosario, who was convicted of a 1996 murder in New York City. Listen for free wherever you get your podcasts.
Who's Who in 13 Alibis
Meet the people in Dateline NBC's podcast.
Meet Dan Slepian, Producer of 13 Alibis
Dan Slepian is an award-winning investigative journalist and veteran producer of Dateline NBC.