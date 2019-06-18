2020 Democrats

Meet the primary candidates angling to unseat President Donald Trump. For complete coverage of each campaign, click a portrait.

  • Illustration of Michael Bennet
    Michael Bennet

    U.S. senator from Colorado
    Michael Bennet

    U.S. senator from Colorado

    The 54-year-old two-term lawmaker previously served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

    “You can’t fix a broken Washington if you don’t level with the American people."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

    •Ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists and reverse Citizens United

    •Supports a Medicare public option

  • Illustration of Joe Biden
    Joe Biden

    Former vice president of the United States
    Joe Biden

    Former vice president of the United States

    The 76-year-old native of Scranton, Pa., spent more than 35 years in the Senate before being tapped as Obama's VP.

    “We are in the battle for the soul of this nation."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Increase public school funding, raise teacher pay, implement universal pre-K

    •Invest $1.7 trillion in gov't funds over 10 years to reach net zero emissions by 2050

    •"Build upon" ACA; supports Medicare public option

  • Illustration of Cory Booker.
    Cory Booker

    U.S. senator from New Jersey
    Cory Booker

    U.S. senator from New Jersey

    The 50-year-old former mayor of Newark has served in the Senate since 2013.

    "I will be a president for all people in America."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Implement a federal gun licensing program and a ban on assault weapons

    •Expand the existing Earned Income Tax Credit; provide all citizens with a "baby bond"; new tax credits for renters

    •Slash mandatory minimum sentences and legalize marijuana

  • Illustration of Steve Bullock.
    Steve Bullock

    Governor of Montana
    Steve Bullock

    Governor of Montana

    The 53-year-old lawyer served as attorney general of his home state before being elected governor in 2012.

    "I believe in an America where every child has a fair shot to do better than their parents."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Crack down on “dark money” in politics, ban super PACs

    •Invest in infrastructure, especially expanding rural internet access

    •Supports an assault weapons ban

  • Illustration of Pete Buttigieg.
    Pete Buttigieg

    Mayor of South Bend, Indiana
    Pete Buttigieg

    Mayor of South Bend, Indiana

    The 37-year-old former Naval intelligence officer served in Afghanistan before being elected mayor of his hometown.

    "It’s time to walk away from the politics of the past, and toward something totally different."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Implement “Medicare for All Who Want It”

    •Make public college free for lower-income students

    •Abolish the Electoral College, reform the Supreme Court by adding justices

  • Illustration of Julian Castro.
    Julián Castro

    Former HUD secretary
    Julián Castro

    Former HUD secretary

    The 44-year-old served three terms as mayor of San Antonio before joining the Obama administration.

    "It’s time for a new commitment to make sure that the opportunities that I've had are available for every American.”

    Key proposals:

    -Reclassify illegal entry into the U.S. as a civil infraction, provide undocumented immigrants with path to citizenship

    -Universal pre-K, tuition-free public college

    -Implement national standards for police

  • Illustration of Bill deBlasio.
    Bill de Blasio

    Mayor of New York City
    Bill de Blasio

    Mayor of New York City

    The 58-year-old mayor of New York City previously served as the city’s public advocate and on the City Council.

    "I will not rest until this government serves working people."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Has not released proposals as a presidential candidate

    •As mayor, he implemented universal pre-K expanded paid sick leave, raised the minimum wage

    •Has called for higher taxes on the rich

  • Illustration of John Delaney.
    John Delaney

    Former U.S. congressman from Maryland
    John Delaney

    Former U.S. congressman from Maryland

    The 56-year-old former lawmaker has been running for the nomination since 2017.

    "It is time for us to rise above our broken politics."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Implement universal pre-K, paid for by a 1.5 percent on incomes over $500,000

    •Address infrastructure needs with a $2 trillion program, pay for it in part by raising the corporate tax rate to 27 percent

    •Assess a carbon fee to reduce emissions by 90 percent by 2050

  • Illustration of Tulsi Gabbard
    Tulsi Gabbard

    U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii
    Tulsi Gabbard

    U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii

    The 38-year-old representative served in Iraq and Kuwait in Hawaii’s Army National Guard.

    "I will bring this soldier's principles to the White House."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Has not released proposals as a presidential candidate

    •Supports "universal health care," criminal justice reform, combating climate change

    •Restore the Iran nuclear deal and work to prevent "unnecessary costly wars"

  • Illustration of Kirsten Gillibrand.
    Kirsten Gillibrand

    U.S. senator from New York
    Kirsten Gillibrand

    U.S. senator from New York

    The 52-year-old lawmaker has served in the Senate since 2009.

    "I will fight for everyone’s families like I fight for my own.”

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Only nominate Supreme Court justices who will uphold Roe v. Wade

    •Enact “Family Bill of Rights” to ensure paid family leave, protect LGBTQ families from discrimination

    •Give voters "Democracy Dollars" they can donate to federal candidates for office

  • Illustration of Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris

    U.S. senator from California
    Kamala Harris

    U.S. senator from California

    The 54-year-old Oakland native is a former prosecutor who served as California's attorney general.

    “We need a president who serves the public interest — not self-interest,”

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Give the average public school teacher a $13,500 raise

    •Provide tax credits for working families, renters

    •Guarantee affordable health care with "Medicare for All"

  • Illustration of John Hickenlooper.
    John Hickenlooper

    Former governor of Colorado
    John Hickenlooper

    Former governor of Colorado

    The 67-year-old geologist was also the mayor of Denver and the owner of a craft brewery.

    "We need dreamers in Washington. But we also need to get things done."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Expand access to family planning and contraception

    •Supports universal gun background checks and a ban on high-capacity magazines

    •More aggressive action against monopolies

  • Illustration of Jay Inslee.
    Jay Inslee

    Governor of Washington state
    Jay Inslee

    Governor of Washington state

    The 68-year-old Seattle native is serving his second term as governor of Washington.

    "Our country’s next mission must be to rise up to the most urgent challenge of our time: defeating climate change."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Achieve 100 percent clean electricity, vehicles and buildings by 2030

    •Invest in a clean energy economy that will create 8 million jobs

    •Fund a “Climate Corps” to mobilize the public to act against climate change

  • Illustration of Amy Klobuchar
    Amy Klobuchar

    U.S. senator from Minnesota
    Amy Klobuchar

    U.S. senator from Minnesota

    The 59-year-old lawmaker became the first woman from her state elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.

    "As your president, I’ll look you in the eye, tell you what I think and focus on getting things done."

    Key proposals:

    •Invest $650 billion in gov't funds to fix infrastructure

    •Improve mental health care and fight substance abuse with a $100 billion plan

    •Expand Medicare and Medicaid

  • Illustration of Seth Moulton.
    Seth Moulton

    U.S. congressman from Massachusetts
    Seth Moulton

    U.S. congressman from Massachusetts

    The 40-year-old three-term lawmaker is a Marine Corps veteran who served four tours of duty in Iraq.

    "I'm going to talk about patriotism, about security, about service."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Offer college tuition or job training benefits in exchange for public service

    •Require mental health checkups for active-duty military and veterans

    •Create a public option for health care, keep private insurance companies and ACA

  • Illustration of Beto O'Rourke
    Beto O'Rourke

    Former U.S. congressman from Texas
    Beto O'Rourke

    Former U.S. congressman from Texas

    The 46-year-old former lawmaker — and former punk rock musician — gave Sen. Ted Cruz a tough re-election challenge in 2018.

    "Let's show ourselves and those who will succeed us in this great country just who we are and what we can do."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Put $1.5 trillion in gov't funds toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2050

    •Overhaul immigration system, create a community-based visa category

    •Establish “universal health care"

  • Illustration of Tim Ryan
    Tim Ryan

    U.S. congressman from Ohio
    Tim Ryan

    U.S. congressman from Ohio

    The 45-year-old lawmaker, serving his eighth term in Congress, has written several books, including one about mindfulness.

    "I’m running for president because we have a real shot at uniting again."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Recommit the U.S. to the Paris climate agreement

    •Include "social and emotional learning" in classrooms

    •Implement 'Medicare for All', reform access to health care for veterans

  • Illustration of Bernie Sanders.
    Bernie Sanders

    U.S. senator from Vermont
    Bernie Sanders

    U.S. senator from Vermont

    The 77-year-old political independent ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.

    "Our campaign is about creating a government and an economy that works for the many, not just the few."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •A Medicare for All, single-payer program

    •Raise the federal minimum wage to “at least” $15

    •Make public colleges, universities and trade schools tuition free

  • Illustration of Eric Swalwell.
    Eric Swalwell

    U.S. congressman from California
    Eric Swalwell

    U.S. congressman from California

    The 38-year-old Iowa native is a former Oakland prosecutor who has represented northern California in Congress since 2013.

    "I want to go big, go bold and do good."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Ban assault weapons, implement a federal buyback program

    •Health care for all, with the option to keep private insurance

    •Implement no-interest federal student loans, debt-free public college

  • Illustration of Elizabeth Warren.
    Elizabeth Warren

    U.S. senator from Massachusetts
    Elizabeth Warren

    U.S. senator from Massachusetts

    The 70-year-old lawmaker helped create the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the 2008 financial crisis.

    "Our fight is for big, structural change."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Impose an “Ultra-Millionaire Tax,” use funds to pay for programs such asuniversal pre-K and child care

    •Make public colleges and universities free, cancel federal and private student loan debt

    •Break up tech giants to promote competition, safeguard privacy

  • Illustration of Marianne Williamson.
    Marianne Williamson

    Author
    Marianne Williamson

    Author

    The 66-year-old self-help author and lecturer has never held elected office.

    "We need a moral and spiritual awakening in the country."

    Key issues and proposals:

    •Establish a Cabinet-level Department of Childhood and Youth.

    •Implement the Green New Deal, overhaul the Environmental Protection Agency.

    •Pay reparations for slavery.

  • Illustration of Andrew Yang
    Andrew Yang

    Business leader
    Andrew Yang

    Business leader

    The 44-year-old New York entrepreneur has never held or sought elected office.

    "We have this sinking feeling that our government is way behind the curve, and I'm trying to catch us up."

    Key issues and proposals:

    • Provide all citizens over 18 with a universal basic income

    • Promote “human-centered capitalism," launch a new currency to reward those “who drive significant social value"

    • Implement a Medicare for All system