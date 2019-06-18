Former vice president of the United States

The 76-year-old native of Scranton, Pa., spent more than 35 years in the Senate before being tapped as Obama's VP.

“We are in the battle for the soul of this nation."

Key issues and proposals:

•Increase public school funding, raise teacher pay, implement universal pre-K

•Invest $1.7 trillion in gov't funds over 10 years to reach net zero emissions by 2050

•"Build upon" ACA; supports Medicare public option