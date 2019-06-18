2020 Democrats
Meet the primary candidates angling to unseat President Donald Trump. For complete coverage of each campaign, click a portrait.
Politics News
Michael BennetU.S. senator from Colorado
Joe BidenFormer vice president of the United States
Cory BookerU.S. senator from New Jersey
Steve BullockGovernor of Montana
Pete ButtigiegMayor of South Bend, Indiana
Julián CastroFormer HUD secretary
Bill de BlasioMayor of New York City
John DelaneyFormer U.S. congressman from Maryland
Tulsi GabbardU.S. congresswoman from Hawaii
Kirsten GillibrandU.S. senator from New York
Kamala HarrisU.S. senator from California
John HickenlooperFormer governor of Colorado
Jay InsleeGovernor of Washington state
Amy KlobucharU.S. senator from Minnesota
Seth MoultonU.S. congressman from Massachusetts
Beto O'RourkeFormer U.S. congressman from Texas
Tim RyanU.S. congressman from Ohio
Bernie SandersU.S. senator from Vermont
Eric SwalwellU.S. congressman from California
Elizabeth WarrenU.S. senator from Massachusetts
Andrew YangBusiness leader