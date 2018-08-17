Russia Investigation

MUELLER FINDS NO PROOF OF TRUMP COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA; AG BARR SAYS NO PLANS TO PROSECUTE

UPDATED 2h ago

Image: President Donald Trump departs the White House on Dec. 8, 2018.
Al Drago / NYT via Redux file

Key Updates

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller said evidence doesn’t prove that Trump was involved in a crime relating to Russian interference.
  • Attorney General William Barr has found insufficient proof to pursue further prosecutions.
  • Trump calls Mueller investigation "an illegal takedown that failed," says "hopefully somebody’s going to be looking at the other side."
  • However, the report does not exonerate Trump; it simply finds insufficient evidence of criminal conduct.
FULL STORY
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Analysis

Why did Mueller punt on the question of obstruction of justice?

NBC News / Getty Images

Russia Investigation

Trump calls Mueller probe an 'illegal takedown that failed'

special report

Pete Williams breaks down what we learned from Mueller findings

Sait Serkan Gurbuz / AP

Analysis

What Barr might really have been saying in his letter about the Mueller report

Russia Investigation

Barr's summary of Mueller report sparks GOP celebration, fresh Dem calls for full release

Meet the Press

Nadler: Executive privilege can't be used to 'hide wrongdoing' in Mueller report

Opinion

Opinion

J.K. Rowling, Dumbledore and the perils of posthumous character diversity

Sports

Sports

No. 1 Duke barely escapes March Madness elimination in heart-pounding finish

OUT Life and Style

OUT Life and Style

Grindr turns 10: How a decade with GPS 'dating' apps changed us all

powering the future

The breakthrough battery technology investors are betting millions on

'Meals under wheels'

More states make it legal to eat roadkill

U.S. news

Parkland student dies in apparent suicide, police say

U.S. news

California grower recalls avocados over possible listeria

The Mueller Report

Nadler: We can't rely on what may be a hasty, partisan interpretation of facts

07:30
U.S. News

Whitney Curtis / for NBC News

'This is shocking'

Midwest flooding could dramatically change futures of farmers, communities

Eric Baradat / AFP - Getty Images

U.S. news

Powerball jackpot now $750 million after no winning ticket drawn

U.S. news

Protests continue in Pittsburgh after officer acquitted in fatal shooting of Antwon Rose II

Nightly News

What is plogging? Growing movement of joggers picking up trash

Nightly News

One dead after massive car pileups in California

01:08

Nightly News

Residents demand answers over Texas chemical fire health concerns

01:20

Nightly News

Second Parkland shooting survivor dies from apparent suicide in one week

01:40

World News

Armend Nimani / for NBC News

special report

A country that idolizes Clinton and Bush grapples with ghosts of its bloody past

Maya Alleruzzo / AP

World

U.S.-backed forces declare final victory over ISIS in Syria

Nightly News

Israel ramps up defenses amid increasing tension with Iran

Nightly News

Stranded cruise ship towed safely to Norway port after dramatic rescues

01:32

Politics & Power

Russia timeline: Key players, meetings and investigation details

U.S. news

American Airlines extends cancellation of 737 Max 8 flights

Business, Tech & Media

Jeff Swensen / Getty Images file

Economy

Factory workers at GM see layoffs, not benefits, after tax cuts

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP file

Analysis

Can Steven Spielberg help sell iPhones? Apple is betting on it.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Consumer

Papa John's has a new spokesperson: Shaquille O'Neal

Politics News

Trump nominates Federal Reserve critic Stephen Moore to serve on its board

Politics News

Trump nominates Federal Reserve critic Stephen Moore to serve on its board

Think

Sharply argued analysis & opinion

More

Identities

Dazzle Design / for NBC News

OUT Life and Style

Grindr turns 10: How a decade with GPS 'dating' apps changed us all

John Greim / LightRocket via Getty Images file

U.S. news

Fraternity expels 4 at University of Georgia chapter after racist video surfaces

Mary Altaffer / AP file

NBCBLK

High school admissions controversy a symptom of a much bigger problem

Latino

Defrocked Jersey priest found teaching in Dominican Republic now under investigation

Latino

Defrocked Jersey priest found teaching in Dominican Republic now under investigation

Mach

mach

The breakthrough battery technology investors are betting millions on

Marc Lester / The Anchorage Daily News via AP file

Space

Northern lights may dip farther south than usual this weekend

Argonne National Laboratory

Technology

New 'Aurora' supercomputer poised to be fastest in U.S. history

Space

Science

Feeding the future: How to change food production and diet to sustain the global population

Science

Feeding the future: How to change food production and diet to sustain the global population

Otto Ponto / Lehtikuva via Reuters file

Wellness

What the world's happiest country can teach Americans

Finland has a strong social safety net and longstanding traditions and distinct styles of living that foster and promote joy — even in bad weather.

Health News

Nightly News

What is plogging? Growing movement of joggers picking up trash

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images file

U.S. news

California grower recalls avocados over possible listeria

Will Stone / KJZZ

Health news

Aspiring doctors seek advanced training in addiction medicine

NBC News

Consumer

Tyson recalls chicken strips after customers find metal pieces

Consumer

Tyson recalls chicken strips after customers find metal pieces

Tax Season

Money Talk

How your refund was affected by the new 2018 tax law

Avosb / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Explainer

How the new tax law will affect your 2018 return

Maskot / Getty Images

A Better Way

Owe the IRS? Here's what to do if you can't pay your tax bill

Tax Basics

Here's how the new tax law affects families

Tax Basics

Here's how the new tax law affects families

Digital Docs

Becoming the first to wear hijab in the Air Force

