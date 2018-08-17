Russia Investigation
MUELLER FINDS NO PROOF OF TRUMP COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA; AG BARR SAYS NO PLANS TO PROSECUTE
UPDATED 2h ago
Key Updates
- Special counsel Robert Mueller said evidence doesn’t prove that Trump was involved in a crime relating to Russian interference.
- Attorney General William Barr has found insufficient proof to pursue further prosecutions.
- Trump calls Mueller investigation "an illegal takedown that failed," says "hopefully somebody’s going to be looking at the other side."
- However, the report does not exonerate Trump; it simply finds insufficient evidence of criminal conduct.
Top Stories
Latest Stories
More top stories
Think
Sharply argued analysis & opinion
Otto Ponto / Lehtikuva via Reuters file
Wellness
What the world's happiest country can teach Americans
Finland has a strong social safety net and longstanding traditions and distinct styles of living that foster and promote joy — even in bad weather.
Tax Season
unknown
Local news around you
- We apologize, we were unable to find your local news. Please try another location.