Senate acquits Trump on both impeachment charges
Mitt Romney of Utah was the lone Republican to cross party lines to convict Trump on abuse of power.
The latest news as the Senate holds a second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump.
Mitt Romney of Utah was the lone Republican to cross party lines to convict Trump on abuse of power.
Catch up on the latest episodes of the NBC News podcast, hosted by Steve Kornacki.
It's hard for the president to cast himself as the victim of a system that looks rigged by him — especially after GOP senators say he's guilty.
Trump was impeached by the House on Dec. 18, 2019, setting up the Senate trial. Featured below are videos from the House Intel and Judiciary Committees' impeachment hearings.
NBC News’ Frank Thorp captured the scenes on Capitol Hill as the inquiry unfolded.
On Sept. 24, 2019, more than three-quarters of House Democrats had come out in support of an inquiry as Trump's Ukraine scandal grows.