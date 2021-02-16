IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump Impeachment

The latest news as the Senate holds a second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump.

TRUMP ACQUITTED IN IMPEACHMENT TRIAL; 7 GOP SENATORS VOTE WITH DEMOCRATS TO CONVICT

Trump's acquittal, his second in just over a year, keeps his political future alive

Key takeaways

With acquittal, Trump wins battle for the Republican soul

'Violated his oath'

7 Republicans found Trump 'guilty.' They explain their vote.

'Morally responsible'

After acquitting Trump, McConnell slams him for a 'disgraceful dereliction of duty'

Trump responds

Trump blasts McConnell as a 'hack' who lacks 'political insight'

Top stories

Top videos

THINK on impeachment

Top clips: Trump impeached for second time

Must-see moments: Trump impeached for second time

'Lies, fear mongering and sedition': Hoyer gives closing argument for Dems

Pelosi signs article of impeachment against Trump: 'No one is above the law'

How will Trump's Senate trial move forward if he is out of office?

Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse: 'I will vote yes on these articles of impeachment'

Pelosi delivers remarks on impeachment: Trump presents a 'clear and present danger'

Jordan says impeachment will do nothing to unite the country

'We told you so': Rep Richmond says in support of second impeachment

McCarthy calls for censure resolution for President Trump's actions during Capitol riot

Rep. Tlaib calls Trump 'racist-in-chief' as she voices support for impeachment

Here's NBC News' coverage of Trump's first impeachment and acquittal

Article II: Inside Impeachment See More

Catch up on the latest episodes of the NBC News podcast, hosted by Steve Kornacki.

Impeachment 2.0

Making the Case

Bonus: Rewriting the Rules

Lev Parnas Speaks

Special Delivery

End of an Impasse

The Chief Justice Shall Preside

Like It's 1999

Impeachment and War

The President's Oath

Standoff

Trump is Impeached

The 7-Minute Vote

The View from the White House

Bonus: The Articles

Grilling the Lawyers

We've Got Mail

The Witnesses: Gordon Sondland

Bonus episode: Williams and Vindman

Dug In

Bonus: Tom Brokaw remembers Watergate

Top moments: Final Senate vote on impeachment articlesfull story

Romney: Trump is 'guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust'

Schumer: Republicans carried out a 'great miscarriage of justice'

Justice Roberts calls his impeachment role 'ill defined' in closing statement

McConnell warns against letting 'factional fever' divide Congress

Senators find Trump 'not guilty' of obstruction of Congress impeachment article

Senators find Trump 'not guilty' of abuse of power impeachment article

Top moments: Day 10 of Senate trial

Roberts says he won’t be tie-breaking vote in impeachment trial

Schiff says a trial without witnesses is 'no trial at all'

Schumer: America will remember day Senate ‘turned away from truth’

Have Democrats used 'last arrow' against Trump? Chuck weighs in

'They will lose the war': Carper criticizes Republicans on vote against witnesses

Philbin: Removing Trump would do 'grave damage to the separation of powers'

Top moments: Day 9 of Senate trial

Sen. Alexander a no, Sen. Collins a yes on Trump trial witnesses

Collins to vote in favor of impeachment trial witnesses, documents

Nadler calls out Republicans in closing statement

10:29

GOP senators ask if Bolton’s testimony would make a difference

05:52

Senators ask if impeachment trial outcome could alter balance of power between Congress, White House

02:35

Schiff: Trump lawyer saying Giuliani was not conducting policy 'is a remarkable admission'

02:38

Schiff calls attacks against the whistleblower 'disgraceful'

03:49

Murkowski asks why Senate should not call Bolton as witness

Top moments: Day 8 of Senate trialFull story

Dershowitz argues that a quid pro quo 'in the public interest' is not impeachable

Philbin alleges asking foreign leaders for information not a campaign finance violation

Pete Williams explains why 'there is no standard in impeachment trials'

Romney asks when Trump first ordered hold on Ukraine aid

Dershowitz calls Trump ‘irreplaceable’

Schiff claims new information against Trump comes out 'every week'

Lofgren: Trump is first president 'to direct a witness to refuse to cooperate' in impeachment

Philbin: White House 'was notified' Bolton's manuscript was submitted to the NSC

Schiff: Trump 'identifies the state as being himself'

White House defense argues 'sole power of impeachment is assigned to the House'

Garcia: Impeachment and criminality 'must be assessed separately'

Schiff: 'Yes of course we asked John Bolton to testify and he refused'

Top moments: Day 7 of Senate trialFULL STORY

Sekulow criticizes the use of 'unsourced' report on Bolton's book

Cipollone uses 'prophetic' video of Democrats arguing against impeachment

Sekulow: Was Trump's call with Ukraine a 'Biden-free zone?'

Sekulow: You are being asked to remove Trump 'in an election year'

Top moments: Day 6 of Senate trialFULL STORY

Bondi focuses on Burisma, Biden allegations in Trump impeachment trial

Trump lawyer Jane Raskin says Giuliani is House managers' 'colorful distraction'

Sekulow claims 'no witness' testified to Trump engaging in quid pro quo

Ken Starr, who led Clinton probes, says U.S. is living in 'age of impeachment'

Romney on Bolton testimony: 'It's relevant and therefore I'd like to hear it'

Top moments: Day 5 of Senate trial

Sekulow: Trump has withheld foreign aid 'a number of times,' not just for Ukraine

Trump defense lawyer begins by going after Schiff

Cipollone: House managers are asking to 'overturn' the last election

Schumer: Trump's team 'made a really compelling case' for witnesses

Chris Murphy: Trump defense 'helped our case to win a vote on witnesses'

Schiff claims Trump's lawyers 'do not contest' the facts in the impeachment trial

Top moments: Day 4 of Senate trial

Schiff: ‘Give America a fair trial’

Nadler says Trump 'is a dictator' trying to obstruct congress

Trump’s lawyer promises ‘sneak preview’ of ‘compelling’ impeachment defense

Schumer: Trump’s lawyers have ‘work cut out for them’ defending the president

Schiff: Trump has a ‘pretty thin skin’

Senators receive 700 pounds of Hershey’s chocolate for impeachment trial

Schiff: Senate will 'give no refuge' to witnesses who claim executive privilege

Schumer: Republicans 'don't want to hear the true facts' during impeachment

House managers use side-by-side comparisons to Trump’s actions and other presidents

Top moments: Day 3 of Senate trial

Schiff: ‘If right doesn’t matter, we’re lost’

Nadler: Senators cast a 'treacherous vote' if they deny witnesses

Crow: ‘To this day there is no other explanation’ for Ukraine funds hold

Jeffries: We should 'subpoena the Baseball Hall of Fame' to see who voted against Jeter

Democrats address claims about the Bidens during the Senate impeachment trial

Schumer: Republicans are 'inventing' outrages to distract from vote on witnesses

03:09

Nadler uses clip of Graham from Clinton impeachment to make case for high crimes

Top moments: Day 2 of Senate trial full story

Sekulow: ‘The president will be acquitted’

Schiff: ‘The truth is going to come out’

Chuck Rosenberg: ‘You don’t trade’ witnesses

Schiff cites text messages as evidence of Ukraine shadow policy

Protester interrupts impeachment trial, Jeffries has a ready reply

Schumer: Trading witnesses in impeachment trial is 'off the table'

Schiff to the Senate: You can hear from new witnesses 'if you allow it'

Schiff highlights similarities between Trump, Putin narratives on Russian meddling

'They're not stupid': Schiff argues Ukraine knew why Trump wanted Biden investigated

Crow: Trump withheld aid to Ukraine 'while our friends were at war with Russia'

Schiff: Framers intended president to be powerful, but 'not beyond accountability of law'

Top moments: Day 1 of Senate trial full story

‘Those addressing the Senate should remember where they are,’ Roberts scolds trial members

Schumer asks to subpoena Mulvaney

Sekulow asks: ‘Where is that whistleblower?’

Schiff: 'We're not here to make this easy'

Analyzing Day One of marathon impeachment trial

Jeffries calls Mulvaney's testimony 'critical' in impeachment trial

McConnell asks Schumer to stack vote after Mulvaney amendment fails

Sekulow questions motivations in impeachment trial: 'Why are we here?'

'Will there be a fair trial?': Schiff argues against proposed Senate rules

White House counsel Pat Cipollone calls impeachment resolution a ‘fair process’

Schumer: McConnell's proposed rules for the trial are 'completely partisan'

McConnell presents 'road map' for first phase of impeachment trial

READ THE TESTIMONY

Four House Judiciary witnesses' opening statements

Republican report on impeachment inquiry

State Dept. official Catherine Croft

State Dept. official Christopher Anderson

Laura Cooper, Pentagon official overseeing Ukraine

Fiona Hill, former Trump aide on Russia

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council

George Kent, State Department official

Bill Taylor, Ukraine diplomat

Testimony of Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union

Kurt Volker, former U.S. envoy to Ukraine

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

Trump attacks top diplomat during day two of public impeachment hearings

Top moments: House debates, votes on impeachment

Watch historic impeachment debate and vote in 7 minutes

Trump rails against impeachment at rally held during vote

House impeaches Trump for obstruction of Congress

House votes to impeach Trump for abuse of power

McCarthy warns against impeachment becoming 'an exercise of raw political power'

'We do not have kings, we have presidents': Lewis supports impeachment

Amash: Trump 'has abused and violated the public trust'

Schiff: Republicans have 'made their choice' to support party over country

Gohmert criticizes impeachment proceedings: 'This country's end is now in sight'

Nadler on impeachment: 'We cannot rely on the next election as a remedy'

Maxine Waters: 'This day was not inevitable, but it was predictable'

Collins: Impeachment vote 'tramples everything this House believes in'

'What happens tomorrow?': Hurd asks what comes after impeachment

Pelosi: 'Today we are here to defend democracy for the people'

Lieu: 'Impeachment is a form of deterrence' and will 'follow' Trump

Davis: President Trump is 'impeaching himself'

Cheney: Voting to impeach Trump will 'permanently damage our republic'

Nunes claims Democrats found a way to 'make a coup attempt boring'

Jordan: Democrats 'don't care about the process' for impeachment

Impeachment Hearing: Top Moments

Watch how the historic vote in the House Judiciary Committee played out

Johnson check Gaetz for bringing up Hunter Biden's past substance abuse

Collins: Democrats have 'lowered the standard' for impeachment

Raskin criticizes Republican defense of Trump: 'They don't accept the facts'

Gohmert on impeachment hearing: 'This is a day that will live in infamy'

Jordan claims charging Trump with abuse of power 'ignores the facts'

Nadler and Collins clash over point of order as impeachment markup resumes

Johnson check Gaetz for bringing up Hunter Biden's past substance abuse

Democratic, Republican lawyers provide testimony

Daniel Goldman: Trump’s actions are 'imminent threat' to elections, national security

InfoWars host interrupts Nadler opening statement: 'We voted for Donald Trump!'

Collins calls impeachment inquiry 'focus group impeachment'

Berke slams Trump impeachment defenses: 'He does not have the right to do whatever he wants'

Legal scholars on case for impeachment

Highlights: Constitutional experts testify in Trump impeachment hearings

Democrats, Republicans react after House Judiciary hearing

Pamela Karlan’s impeachment hearing testimony in 3 minutes

Prof. Feldman: Trump was 'corruptly abusing the office of the presidency'

Gaetz confronts Karlan for past campaign donations and appearances

Karlan highlights witness testimony: 'I spent all of Thanksgiving' reading transcripts

Karlan: We are a strong country, but 'we can still be exploited by foreign countries'

Prof. Karlan explains how bribery was defined by framers

Prof. Gerhardt describes Trump's 'defiance of congress' in opening statement

Prof. Pamela Karlan: Trump’s actions ‘would have horrified’ framers

Republican witness Jonathan Turley: ‘This is not how you impeach an American president’

Collins slams impeachment hearing: ‘The clock and the calendar’ are driving inquiry

Nadler: Trump 'directly and explicitly invited foreign interference'

Republicans interrupt Nadler as impeachment hearing begins

Karlan: Trump 'can name his son Barron but he cannot make him a baron'

Turley compares speaking for the founders to 'a form of necromancy'

Turley: If you rush impeachment 'you're going to leave half the country behind'

Turley: Congress commits an 'abuse of power' if it calls going to courts obstruction

Top moments from Yovanovitch's testimony

Highlights from Yovanovitch's impeachment testimony

Yovanovitch was 'shocked and devastated' when reading what Trump said about her

'Very intimidating': Yovanovitch responds to Trump's mid-testimony Twitter attacks

Yovanovitch: 'The State Department is being hollowed out from within'

Yovanovitch: Any statement of support 'could be undermined' by a Trump tweet

Yovanovitch describes being ousted from position: 'No real reason was offered'

Yovanovitch: I had 'no agenda' while working in Ukraine

Nunes calls Trump impeachment inquiry 'Watergate fantasies’ for Democrats

Schiff in opening statement: Yovanovitch was 'tough on corruption' in Ukraine

Top moments from Holmes, Hill

Highlights from Day 5 of the public impeachment hearings

Holmes recreates moment Sondland told Trump that Zelenskiy 'loves your ass'

Hill warns against pushing a 'fictional narrative' about Ukraine

'You may not like the witness' answer but we will hear it': Schiff tells Jordan

Holmes: ‘I have a clear recollection' of overhearing Trump-Sondland call

Nunes celebrates ‘merciful end’ to impeachment hearings in opening statement

Schiff: ‘In the coming days, Congress will determine what response is appropriate’

Top moments from Sondland, Cooper

Highlights from Gordon Sondland's testimony at Wednesday's hearing

Sondland confirms deal with Ukraine, implicates Trump

Cooper ends opening statement with new emails showing Ukraine knew of hold on aid earlier than known

Ratcliffe: U.S. delaying aid to foreign countries is not unusual

Rep. Heck: ‘Thank you for having Amb. Yovanovitch’s back’

Trump reads his Sondland hearing notes to press, underscores ‘I want no quid pro quo’

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan goes off on Sondland over Trump 'no quid pro quo' call

Maloney slams Sondland after fiery exchange on Trump, Biden investigation

Rep. Speier: Trump 'has five Pinocchios on a daily basis'

Sondland: Security aid was 'absolutely' contingent on investigation announcement

Top moments from Volker, Vindman, Williams

Highlights from public impeachment hearing: Vindman, Williams

Schiff presses Volker on White House meeting: ‘Why didn’t you tell us this?’

Stefanik questions Morrison and Volker in rapid fire round

Conway attacks Schiff over whistleblower anonymity

Vindman applauded after saying 'right matters' in U.S.

Vindman says Trump call was 'inappropriate,' blasts 'reprehensible' attacks

Vindman addresses his dad: You made the right choice leaving the Soviet Union

Williams: Trump's call with the president of Ukraine was 'unusual'

Vindman: 'I knew I had to report' Trump's call with Ukraine

Vindman 'immediately dismissed' offers to become Ukraine's minister of defense

Fact-checking the impeachment inquiry

At the heart of aid issue, a debunked conspiracy theory: Clinton's deleted emails are in Ukraine

What we know about Trump's baseless conspiracy about the Bidens and China

Were the whistleblower rules changed before Ukraine complaint?

Trump's false claim that Democrats threatened Ukraine aid

2020 Election

Key questions on political fallout from impeachment inquiry

Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Analysis

Trump impeachment inquiry could be pivotal in Warren-Biden primary fight

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Impeachment Inquiry

Forget Trump and Biden. For Ukraine, the scandal is still corruption.

Impeachment Inquiry

Top Dem says AG Barr is endangering relationships with key U.S. allies

Impeachment Inquiry

Trump asked Ukraine leader to look into probe of Biden's son, text shows

Legal analysis

Trump's Ukraine conduct may not be criminal, but it could be impeachable