Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

Berkeley Lovelace Jr. is a health and medical reporter for NBC News. He covers the Food and Drug Administration, with a special focus on Covid vaccines, prescription drug pricing and health care. He previously covered the biotech and pharmaceutical industry with CNBC.

19h ago

Everyone over 12 expected to be eligible for new boosters, White House official says

When is the new Covid booster coming out? White House official says updated omicron Covid boosters could be available in September for over age 12.

3d ago

Inflation Reduction Act becomes law: How it will affect your health care

The Inflation Reduction Act, now signed into law, aims to cut drug costs by capping Medicare out-of-pocket costs and allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

3d ago

FDA moves to allow hearing aids sold without prescriptions

The FDA is allowing hearing aids to be sold without a prescription, without the need for a medical exam.

10d ago

After Republicans block insulin price cap, is it really gone for most Americans?

The insulin price cap in the Senate reconciliation bill was blocked by Republicans. What happens next?

11d ago

Pfizer begins late-stage trial testing Lyme disease vaccine

Is there a Lyme disease vaccine? Pfizer started a phase 3 clinical trial of its Lyme disease vaccine. Lyme disease is spreading because of climate change.

14d ago

Illinois daycare worker with monkeypox might have exposed children, officials say

An Illinois daycare worker with monkeypox might have exposed children under his care, and an exemption was granted to allow those youths to receive the vaccine,

14d ago

Heart medications can be a huge financial strain, but the reconciliation bill could help

Heart medications are a financial strain on many Medicare patients. The Senate reconciliation bill would cap prescription drug costs at $2,000.

17d ago

As new Alzheimer’s drugs have failed, scientists are shifting focus to other potential causes

Do new drugs for Alzheimer's work? Getting rid of amyloid plaques has failed to help patients with dementia so scientists are looking for new treatment targets.

21d ago

Biden admin plans to roll out updated Covid booster shots in September

The Biden administration plans to offer updated Covid booster shots in September, an administration official confirmed to NBC News on Friday.

22d ago

A rare look inside the Strategic National Stockpile — and how it went wrong at the start of the pandemic

NBC News was granted exclusive access into one of the Strategic National Stockpile's facilities. Early in the Covid pandemic, the stockpile couldn't provide essential medical gear like masks.

26d ago

Why is insulin still so expensive for diabetes patients in the U.S.?

Insulin is an essential drug to treat diabetes. Despite existing for over 100 years, 'evergreening,' supply chain issues, and more are keeping insulin costs high.