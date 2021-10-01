IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

5d ago

Simu Liu and Bowen Yang jokingly vie for the most ‘First Asian’ titles on 'SNL'

Simu Liu and Bowen Yang are often hailed as trailblazers in the Asian American community — for being the first Marvel Asian superhero and for being the first As

5d ago

Series on Vincent Chin taps Chloé Zhao as executive producer

Chloé Zhao, the Academy Award-winning director of “Nomadland” and “Eternals,” will be the executive producer for a limited scripted series about the murder of V

9d ago

Official trailer released for Pixar’s first Asian-led feature film, ‘Turning Red’

Pixar has released the official trailer for “Turning Red,” its first feature-length film directed by an Asian woman.

15d ago

Mother of toddler killed by stray bullet pleads for help in finding shooter

The mother of Jasper Wu, the 23-month-old toddler who was killed by a stray bullet last week in Oakland, California, is pleading for help in finding those

18d ago

Obama uses Hawaiian proverb to call for protection of Pacific Islands

During a U.N.

18d ago

How Harvard’s ‘Legally Blonde’ production bent the narrative with a snap of Asian flair

When Harvard’s Asian Student Arts Project first decided to perform “Legally Blonde” with an all-Asian cast, it was something of a joke.

23d ago

Diwali takes on new meaning for Indian Americans whose loved ones died of Covid

29d ago

2 Filipino American NBA players faced off Thursday night, a league first

NBA players Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets made history Thursday night.

36d ago

Outrage grows after conservative host’s remarks on reporter’s Asian features

A conservative podcast host is facing backlash after making racist comments about Betty Yu, an Asian American news reporter in San Francisco.

38d ago

‘I lost everything’: Desperate N.Y.C. taxi drivers begin hunger strike for debt relief

Dozens of New York City taxi drivers started a hunger strike Wednesday to protest the crushing debt brought on by the failed medallion program.