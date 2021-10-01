IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Brahmjot Kaur
Latest from Brahmjot Kaur
Asian America
5d ago
Asian America
Simu Liu and Bowen Yang jokingly vie for the most ‘First Asian’ titles on 'SNL'
Simu Liu and Bowen Yang are often hailed as trailblazers in the Asian American community — for being the first Marvel Asian superhero and for being the first As
Asian America
5d ago
Asian America
Series on Vincent Chin taps Chloé Zhao as executive producer
Chloé Zhao, the Academy Award-winning director of “Nomadland” and “Eternals,” will be the executive producer for a limited scripted series about the murder of V
Asian America
9d ago
Asian America
Official trailer released for Pixar’s first Asian-led feature film, ‘Turning Red’
Pixar has released the official trailer for “Turning Red,” its first feature-length film directed by an Asian woman.
Asian America
15d ago
Asian America
Mother of toddler killed by stray bullet pleads for help in finding shooter
The mother of Jasper Wu, the 23-month-old toddler who was killed by a stray bullet last week in Oakland, California, is pleading for help in finding those
Asian America
18d ago
Asian America
Obama uses Hawaiian proverb to call for protection of Pacific Islands
During a U.N.
Asian America
18d ago
Asian America
How Harvard’s ‘Legally Blonde’ production bent the narrative with a snap of Asian flair
When Harvard’s Asian Student Arts Project first decided to perform “Legally Blonde” with an all-Asian cast, it was something of a joke.
Asian America
23d ago
Asian America
Diwali takes on new meaning for Indian Americans whose loved ones died of Covid
Diwali takes on new meaning for Indian Americans whose loved ones died of Covid
Asian America
29d ago
Asian America
2 Filipino American NBA players faced off Thursday night, a league first
NBA players Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets made history Thursday night.
Asian America
36d ago
Asian America
Outrage grows after conservative host’s remarks on reporter’s Asian features
A conservative podcast host is facing backlash after making racist comments about Betty Yu, an Asian American news reporter in San Francisco.
Asian America
38d ago
Asian America
‘I lost everything’: Desperate N.Y.C. taxi drivers begin hunger strike for debt relief
Dozens of New York City taxi drivers started a hunger strike Wednesday to protest the crushing debt brought on by the failed medallion program.