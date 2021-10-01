IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. Pronouns: she/her.

Latest from Doha Madani

news

/

NBCBLK

3d ago

news

/

NBCBLK

Ohio school board president to resign after refusing to vote against anti-racism resolution

The state Senate made it clear it would not confirm her reappointment because of how she voted, Laura Kohler said Thursday.

news

/

Pop Culture News

3d ago

news

/

Pop Culture News

'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed of $1 million in valuables in home invasion

Dorit Kemsley, a star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” was held at gunpoint and robbed by three male suspects during a home invasion on Wednesday.

today

/

Movies

4d ago

today

/

Movies

'Rust' assistant director tells investigators he should have checked gun more carefully

David Halls told investigators that he did not look at each individual round of ammunition in the gun during his safety check last week.

news

/

TV

4d ago

news

/

TV

'Squid Game'-inspired ads are almost as dystopian as the show itself

“Squid Game” is a cultural phenomenon, but brand efforts referring to the show seem to be falling flat as some ads don’t fully account for the show’s bleak premise.

news

/

U.S. news

4d ago

news

/

U.S. news

'Rust' assistant director tells investigators he should have checked gun more carefully

David Halls told investigators that he did not look at each individual round of ammunition in the gun during his safety check last week.

news

/

Sports

4d ago

news

/

Sports

Chicago Blackhawks GM steps down after investigation of handling of sexual assault allegation

An independent investigation found that team executives mishandled a 2010 allegation against a former coach, according to the 107-page report.

news

/

U.S. news

5d ago

news

/

U.S. news

DNA leads to charges for couple in death of infant 30 years after body discovered

A private lab was able to recover genetic material from remains found in 1991, leading authorities to a married couple alleged to be the baby's parents.

news

/

U.S. news

7d ago

news

/

U.S. news

3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Los Angeles area

Residents reported that they were still asleep in bed when they were awakened by sharp jolts.

news

/

Coronavirus

7d ago

news

/

Coronavirus

Woman injured after man drives into anti-vaccination mandate protest

A man was alleged to have argued with protesters, gotten into his vehicle and rammed into the group on the sidewalk.

today

/

News

9d ago

today

/

News

Human remains found in Florida reserve confirmed to be Brian Laundrie, FBI says

The remains, which were described as skeletal, were confirmed using dental records.

news

/

U.S. news

10d ago

news

/

U.S. news

California family died from heat and dehydration on Sierra National Forest hike, officials say

The family of three and their dog were found in an area known as Devil’s Gulch in August after a friend reported them as missing.