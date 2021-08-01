IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Elaina Patton
Elaina Patton is a platforms editor for NBC News.
7d ago
/
U.S. news
7d ago
news
/
U.S. news
As Hurricane Ida barreled toward the Gulf Coast, some residents chose to 'stay and pray'
Backup generators, diabetic cats and home ownership can all be factors in deciding to stay or flee a storm.
news
/
OUT Pop Culture
29d ago
news
/
OUT Pop Culture
‘The L Word: Generation Q’ cast is caught between marriage and monogamy in Season 2
The ensemble of "L Word: Generation Q" is back for another season, and this time the sapphic circle of friends is tackling all things matrimonial.
news
/
Business News
62d ago
news
/
Business News
As office life beckons again, the pandemic's digital nomads weigh benefits of a return
Covid-19 opened up the possibility of a nomadic lifestyle to entirely new groups of people. Now, many of them don't want to go back.
news
/
NBC Out & Proud
97d ago
news
/
NBC Out & Proud
Actor Ian Alexander blazes a cosmic trail as 1st transgender 'Star Trek' character
The young actor's history-making role in "Star Trek: Discovery" isn't the first time he has gone where no actor has gone before.
news
/
Coronavirus
255d ago
news
/
Coronavirus
Your brain on cortisol: Why overstressed gray matter is leading us astray in lockdown
When experience has demonstrated that an extra glass of wine or a slice of cake won't make us feel better in the long run, why do bad habits continue to compel us?