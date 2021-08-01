IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Elaina Patton

Elaina Patton is a platforms editor for NBC News. 

Latest from Elaina Patton

7d ago

As Hurricane Ida barreled toward the Gulf Coast, some residents chose to 'stay and pray'

Backup generators, diabetic cats and home ownership can all be factors in deciding to stay or flee a storm.

29d ago

‘The L Word: Generation Q’ cast is caught between marriage and monogamy in Season 2

The ensemble of "L Word: Generation Q" is back for another season, and this time the sapphic circle of friends is tackling all things matrimonial.

62d ago

As office life beckons again, the pandemic's digital nomads weigh benefits of a return

Covid-19 opened up the possibility of a nomadic lifestyle to entirely new groups of people. Now, many of them don't want to go back.

97d ago

Actor Ian Alexander blazes a cosmic trail as 1st transgender 'Star Trek' character

The young actor's history-making role in "Star Trek: Discovery" isn't the first time he has gone where no actor has gone before.

255d ago

Your brain on cortisol: Why overstressed gray matter is leading us astray in lockdown

When experience has demonstrated that an extra glass of wine or a slice of cake won't make us feel better in the long run, why do bad habits continue to compel us?